If you’re reading this, it means that you officially made it through the first month of 2023 (hopefully unscathed by the Mercury and Mars retrograde). January tends to be jam-packed with twists and turns, but you’ll be glad to know that from an astrological perspective, February’s bound to be much more chill. While the first week of the month does include a *slightly* intense full moon in Leo, this energy is likely to energize and inspire you, rather than leave you feeling depleted and unmotivated. It’s time to allow your own identity to take up space. Your January 30, 2023 weekly horoscope is a reminder that there’s nothing wrong with wanting to feel seen, and there’s no need to dim your light — especially when it comes to advocating for what you believe in.

On Feb. 5, the moon will illuminate the sky in the fixed, fire sign of Leo. As this sign is ruled by the sun, this upcoming full moon is all about embracing your autonomy, while still acknowledging that there’s strength in alliances and community. Your desire to stand out doesn’t make you self-absorbed — in fact, it’s important to know exactly who you are and what you bring to the table. The voice behind your message is just as important as the message itself, and this week, you’ll be invited to embrace the healthy amount of ego required in order for you to inspire a revolution.

Here’s what every sign can expect from this week’s astrology:

Justin Lambert/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Aries (March 20 - April 19)

This week, you’ll be invited to embrace your creative pursuits and passions with open arms. As a fire sign, you’re no stranger to personal autonomy, but the full moon in Leo is encouraging you to put your artistic endeavors on display in a way that you may sometimes overlook. It’s OK to want your efforts acknowledged, Aries. Trust me, the world is eager to behold your creations.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

On Feb. 5, the full moon in Leo will illuminate your fourth house of home and family, placing your private world in the spotlight. As the main character of the family, this may involve you sharing a part of yourself or your passions with your relatives, or hosting a lavish party at your home. Whatever it is, you’ll be putting on a show from the comfort of your own home — something you do with ease.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

As the full moon in Leo takes place this week, you’ll be invited to showcase your current thoughts, opinions and ideas in your immediate community. As someone who’s eager to share and discuss information with others, you’ll benefit from putting some of your perspectives on display. Just be sure to surround yourself with people who want to hear what you have to say today, Gemini. Having conversations with people who can’t understand your perspectives will only lead to frustration.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week, the full moon in Leo will illuminate your second house of money and resources, inviting you to lean into the confidence offered by your money, values, and resources. While you’re not someone who’s typically materialistic, you do work very hard for what you have — and today’s the perfect time to show it off a bit. Whether this means treating yourself to a five-star meal, or buying that luxurious leather coat you’ve been eyeing, it’s a good time to fully enjoy the fruits of your labor. Don’t hesitate to treat yourself today, Cancer.

Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

This week, you’ll be the main character (even more so than usual), Leo, as the full moon lights up your first house of self-expression. Now is the time to let your light shine, without anyone or anything standing in the way. As the sun-ruled sign of the zodiac, your warmth and confidence tends to attract all kinds of energies, but today is all about you. Now is not the time to concern yourself with what other people think, but instead, use this full moon as a self check in: How are you honoring yourself and your heart through your daily actions?

Virgo (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

On Feb. 5, the full moon will illuminate your 12th house of withdrawal and isolation, encouraging you to channel your self-confidence behind closed doors. You’re not usually a fan of external displays of boldness, but in your private world, you tend to cater more to your ego. This lunation is the perfect time to give yourself the credit you oftentimes overlook. You deserve to be seen, acknowledged, and appreciated, Virgo — even if you have to be your own cheerleader sometimes. It’s a good day to put your phone on do not disturb, and take the time to celebrate yourself. You deserve it.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

As the full moon in Leo takes place this week, your friendships and alliances will be put on display. Whether you’re attending a lavish invite-only party or posting a viral TikTok dance to your social media, this is the perfect time for you to interact with your community. As the social butterfly of the zodiac, you’re no stranger to having eyes on you, but today, you’ll be garnering more attention than usual. Use it to your benefit, and make some new connections — trust me, they’re bound to be beneficial.

Scorpio (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

On Feb. 5, the moon will illuminate your 10th house of career and public image, bringing awareness and acknowledgement to your professional world. While you’re usually someone who likes to keep a low profile, this full moon is the perfect time to show off any projects you’ve been working on. As one of the most ambitious and resilient signs of the zodiac, your work deserves the recognition that you (secretly) crave, so be sure to put it out there.

BenAkiba/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

This week, the full moon in Leo will illuminate your ninth house of knowledge, travel, and spiritual pursuits, encouraging you to share your beliefs with the world. As someone who’s always eager to spread wisdom, this lunation is the perfect time for you to project your message — especially when it comes to things you passionately believe in. It’s a great day to host a podcast, attend a book club, or set your sights on a future travel destination that can broaden your horizons. The sky is the limit, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 22)

On Feb. 5, the full moon in Leo will bring attention to your eighth house of shared money and resources, encouraging you embrace confidence, autonomy, and courage in this area. As someone who takes pride in helping others, you can sometimes feel unseen or unheard while lending a helping hand — and this full moon is the perfect time to express those feelings. People tend to underestimate the needs of an earth sign, and this lunation is an opportunity for you to make your own needs known. You deserve to be poured into the same way you pour into others.

Aquarius (Jan. 22 - Feb. 21)

As the full moon in Leo illuminates the sky on Feb. 5, your attention will be called to your romantic relationships and partnerships. It’s OK to have demands in your love life, Aquarius. Trust me, it doesn’t make you needy, just normal. As someone who likes to keep a healthy distance from excess attention, it can be a challenge letting your loved ones know how important it is for you to feel understood. Use this full moon as a time to remind others that you enjoy being loved and appreciated out loud.

Pisces (Feb. 21 - March 20)

This week, the full moon will illuminate your sixth house of work, routines, and habits, encouraging you to take a look at how you show up for yourself on a daily basis. No matter how big or small, it’s important that you feel seen, appreciated and acknowledged in your life, even if it’s just by the barista at your favorite local coffee shop. Whatever your day consists of, make sure you carve out some time to celebrate yourself, even amid the little things.