Temperatures may be dropping, but the cosmic energy of 2024 is already heating things up. Mercury retrograde ending on Jan. 1 was Exhibit A; the beginning of Aquarius season was Exhibit B; the upcoming January full moon in Leo (aka 2024 Wolf Moon) is Exhibit C.

As the season of the water-bearer continues, it will spotlight innovation and everyone’s desire for unique and authentic self-expression. However, since this Saturn-ruled air sign isn’t the biggest fan of the spotlight, the attention you’ve been getting may be prompting you to keep some of your unpopular opinions under wraps.

Fortunately, the Wolf Moon will encourage every zodiac sign to own who they are and what they believe in, even if it attracts the attention of some haters.

Why Is It Called A Wolf Moon?

Peter Geiger, editor of Farmers’ Almanac, previously told Elite Daily that the January full moon got the “Wolf Moon” nickname “because wolves come out and they’re howling and you can hear them better” around this time. “And the sound goes a lot longer because the skies are so clear,” he added.

Since this yearly event takes place during one of the coldest months of the year, it’s also referred to as a Freeze Up Moon or a Frost Exploding Moon.

When Does The 2024 Wolf Moon Occur?

On Jan. 25 at 12:54 p.m. EST, the Wolf Moon will reach peak illumination in the fixed fire sign of Leo.

As this lunation takes place, everyone will be prompted to step squarely into the spotlight in order to gain the recognition they deserve for their abilities.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Below, you’ll find what every zodiac sign can expect from the January 2024 Wolf Moon:

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 20 - April 19)

On Jan. 25, the Wolf Moon will illuminate your current passions, romances, and hobbies. What creative pursuits make you stand out from the crowd? This will be the time to put them on full display.

On this day, you may also feel compelled to make any feeling you’ve been harboring for a crush or romantic interest apparent now. As a fellow fire sign, it’s important that you’re given opportunities to share what’s in your heart, and today, the burning desire to tell it like it is will be at an all-time high.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

The Leo full moon will shed light on your most private matters. During this event, you’ll be reminded how important it is for you to feel validated, seen, and supported from the comfort of your living space.

This could prompt you to make some adjustments to your home decor that resemble your true essence, or host a big house party after a deep clean — anything that lets your safe space shine.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20)

On Jan. 25, the Leo full moon will shed light on your current thoughts and ideas, fueling you with the confidence to share them with anyone willing to listen.

As the communicator of the zodiac, you feel most like yourself when you’re sharing information with your peers, and on this day, you’ll be compelled to use your voice in a way that others will definitely notice; it could be something as small (yet significant) as having an important discussion with a friend or as big as being featured on a podcast.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

Your current finances, budget, and personal resources will be your main focus during the Wolf Moon on Jan. 25. On this day, you’ll acknowledge the possessions you’re most proud of, along with the items you’re driven to obtain.

You may find yourself more prone to splurging, so keep a close eye on your spending. Allow yourself to indulge, but remember that self-care doesn’t always have to be extravagant (especially if it’s not within your budget).

iiievgeniy/E+/Getty Images

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The first full moon of the year will take place in your sign, which means that you’ll benefit from this energy more than anyone else.

On Jan. 25, you’ll consider how you can put your best self on display. You’re used to being the center of attention, but on this day, you’ll want to gain recognition — even though you don’t need it — for the parts of your identity that you deeply resonate with.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

You’ll take a look inward on Jan. 25, as the Wolf Moon illuminates your 12th house of isolation and recovery. This full moon will acknowledge the gifts and talents in yourself that you may tend to neglect. You deserve recognition, but you have to allow these parts of yourself to be seen.

Although you may not feel like being front and center on this day, you’ll find fulfillment in the practices that make you feel confident behind closed doors.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

On Jan. 25, the Leo full moon will bring heightened attention to your current friendships, alliances, and social groups.

During this time, you’ll notice how your community supports and affirms your identity. Have you been feeling neglected by your peers? If so, expect to feel more recognized, and feel free to socialize with people who appreciate you for exactly who you are.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

Your desire for authority and self-expression in your career will be highlighted as the Leo full moon culminates in your 10th house of social status.

Around the Jan. 25 full moon, you could gain recognition for your efforts at work, or step into a new professional role. You’re someone who enjoys their privacy, but on this day, others will want to celebrate you, so be sure to accept the praise (and get that bread).

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19)

On Jan. 25, the Leo full moon will shed light on your spiritual beliefs and quests for higher knowledge and wisdom.

This cosmic event could cause you to engage in conversations that heighten your awareness of the world. This could be through traveling to new places, or sharing your current studies with the people around you. Doing things that bring you out of your comfort zone is the name of the game here, so don’t hesitate to be a little spontaneous.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19)

During the Wolf Moon on Jan. 25, you’ll look closer at your debts and financial obligations. You’ve always proudly owned what you’re responsible for, and on this day, you’ll acknowledge any dues you’ve accrued that may need to be confronted.

You may be paying off loans or helping a loved one with their own problems. Either way, you’ll feel confident in your ability to handle even the heaviest of topics.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 19)

Your love life will be illuminated during the Leo full moon on Jan. 25, spotlighting the validation and acceptance you crave from your relationships.

On this day, you’ll focus more on connecting with those that make you feel seen. Though you’re not the biggest fan of excess attention, this will be the time to vocalize your needs. The people in your life want to gas you up, all you have to do is let them.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 20 - March 20)

The Wolf Moon on Jan. 25 will illuminate your duties, habits, and productivity levels, inviting you to find more pride and authority in these endeavors. If you’ve been feeling disconnected from your daily routines, this will be a good time to recenter your focus.

You may have a long list of things to do, but that doesn’t mean you have to neglect yourself. Complete a task, then treat yourself to a reward of some kind — anything that allows you to feel proud and accomplished after the work is done.