If Capricorn season was too formal for you, there are changes ahead: Aquarius season, which starts on Jan. 20, is bringing all the chaos that you’ve been craving. While Aquarius is still a sign that respects tradition, this season is about creating inclusivity and creating spaces for those that don’t necessarily fit the mold. In fact, the January 2023 new moon is encouraging everyone to get the ball rolling when it comes to revamping outdated concepts in their lives — so don’t be afraid to think outside the box.

As the sun travels through the fixed, air sign of Aquarius, everyone is now being encouraged to go against the grain after a period of structure, rule-following, and increased discipline. On Jan. 21, the sun and moon will conjoin at 1 degree of Aquarius, initiating a new conception of ideas that oppose conventional ways of thinking. You may not feel the need to take sudden action on this day, but instead, you’ll be prompted to do plenty of brainstorming and conceptualizing. While this isn’t a sign quick to act, the sky is the limit when it comes to what you can dream up now, so be sure to jot your thoughts down. Now is the time to play around with unpopular opinions or ideas, regardless of how bizarre they seem to others. Your unique way of thinking is what makes you different, so don’t be afraid to let your freak flag fly.

Here’s how every sign will be impacted by January’s new moon:

Flashpop/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Aries (March 19 - April 20)

During this month’s new moon, you’ll be engaging in mentally stimulating conversations amongst your peers and community groups. As the leader of the zodiac, it comes as no surprise that you’re bringing original concepts and ideas to the forefront in your friendships. Don’t hesitate to share your eccentric ideas with others today, Aries, because they’re bound to be well received.

Taurus (April 20 - May 19)

On Jan. 21, the sun and moon will conjoin in your 10th house of career and public image, rejuvenating concepts at the forefront of your professional life. You’re not someone who’s afraid of ruffling feathers in this area, and now’s the perfect time to share your authentic perspectives with your colleagues. Use your voice today, Taurus, your original ideas deserve to be heard. If you’ve been looking for ways to innovate the work you’ve been doing, now is a good time to do so.

Gemini (May 19 - June 21)

This month, the sun and moon will link up in your ninth house, bringing fresh, new ideas to your current belief systems and philosophies. As a fellow air sign, you’re someone who’s always eager to embrace new perspectives, but on this day, you’ll be prompted to think outside your normal frame of mind even more so than usual. Try something different today, Gemini — even if it’s just food you wouldn’t normally eat, or a book you typically wouldn’t read. Whatever you decide to do, trust me, you won’t be bored.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your money and shared resources will be revitalized during the Jan. 21 new moon, but don’t worry, the changes are bound to be slow and steady. As the moon-ruled sign of the zodiac, you tend to stick to what’s safe and familiar, but on this day, you’ll be encouraged to look at things a little differently than you’re used to, especially when it comes to your boundaries and finances. Allow yourself to brainstorm different ways to uphold strong boundaries today, Cancer — and remember, it doesn’t make you any less of a nurturer.

Junior Asiama / 500px/500px Prime/Getty Images

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

This month, your relationships will experience some renewal as the sun and moon conjoin in your seventh house. It’s a good time to go out and meet new potential romantic or business partners, but it may be in an unconventional manner. Whether you’re trying speed dating or meeting someone through a friend of a friend, your social life is bound to offer you something new. Now is a great time to put yourself out there, Leo — something you know how to do all too well.

Virgo (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

On Jan. 21, the new moon in Aquarius will bring new beginnings to the forefront in your habits, routines, and rituals. As the productivity-oriented sign of the zodiac, you’re always looking for new, innovative ways to make progress, and this new moon is providing you with new, refreshing ideas. Whether you’re revamping your health regime or changing your work schedule, your usual routines will be rejuvenated in major ways.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

The Aquarius new moon will inspire you to revamp your current creative pursuits and passions, and as a fellow air sign, you’ll be grateful for the newfound ideas. Now is a great time to try out a new method of dating or expressing yourself, Libra — or even simply just shifting your perspective. As a Venusian, you may often get caught up in aesthetics, but this new moon is encouraging you to rebel a little. Don’t be afraid to try new things! Who knows? You might not be as traditional as you thought.

Scorpio (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

On Jan. 21, the sun and moon will conjoin in your fourth house of home and family, encouraging you to innovate in your current home life. Whether you’re simply thinking about redecorating or trying out a new living arrangement, now is the time to embrace your desire for an unconventional private world. That can look however you want it to, Scorpio — tradition is overrated, anyway.

Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

On Jan. 21, the sun and moon will conjoin in Aquarius, bringing renewed thoughts and ideas to the forefront of your mind. You’re someone who eagerly welcomes fun and new perspectives, so this lunation is bound to leave you feeling inspired. While today may not be the time to take impulsive action, be sure to enjoy the change in your viewpoints when it comes to your beliefs. Tune in to a new podcast, or share an unpopular opinion with a friend. Anything that will get your wheels turning in a new, unconventional way.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19)

This month, the Aquarius new moon will bring in new beginnings regarding your money and resources. If you’ve been looking for ways to improve your budget, now is a great time to try new methods. While you tend to be a bit of a traditionalist, unconventional practices work well for you when it comes to handling your finances. Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone, Capricorn — it doesn’t mean you have to leave structure behind.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 21)

On Jan. 21, the sun and moon will link up in your first house of self, bringing new beginnings to your sense of personal identity. If you’ve been eager to try something new and different, now is a great time to do so. Get that haircut, or sign up for that pottery class — anything that makes you feel comfortable and confident in your own skin. How are you putting yourself and your authenticity first? Remember, living your truth is essential, even if you have to do it alone.

Pisces (Feb. 21 - March 20)

As the sun and moon link up in Aquarius on Jan. 21, you’ll be encouraged to rejuvenate your current mental health practices. The methods you use to recharge your batteries may appear different than others, but if it works for you, that’s all that matters. If you need to unplug from the world and go ghost, do that. Self-care looks different for everyone, and your way of caring for yourself doesn’t have to make sense to anyone else.