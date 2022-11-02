You’ve heard of charcuterie boards, then you found out about butter boards, and later came peanut butter boards. Now, get ready for the newest trend on foodie TikTok — hummus boards. It seems like a no-brainer, because hummus is usually the centerpiece of a crudité platter, but the creamy, nutty dip is being upgraded in so many new and creative ways. Just like a butter board, it’s basically hummus slathered on a serving board, topping with delicious fix-ins, and then served with crunchy bread and crackers. It’ll leave you more satisfied than scooping up a pile of butter, because it’s loaded with nutritional ingredients like protein-packed chickpeas, fresh veggies, and health fats. Check out these fall hummus board ideas from TikTok to serve up at Friendsgiving or game days.

The beauty of hummus is that it makes for a great canvas to load on tons of different toppings and seasonings. You can stick to classic Mediterranean flavors, go super spicy, or even make a sweet dessert hummus. As opposed to butter boards, hummus boards are dairy-free, so everyone at your party can dip into them and wipe the platter clean. Besides being delicious, hummus boards can look beautiful too, especially if you garnish them with fresh herbs or opt for a version that adds a pop of color, like pumpkin or beet hummus. For inspiration to create your own hummus board for your next dinner or game day party, feast your eyes these 10 hummus board recipes from TikTok.

Mediterranean Hummus Board @healthylittlepeach This hummus board, posted by @healthylittlepeach, pairs the chickpea dip with the classic flavors of the Mediterranean, like cherry tomatoes, olives, feta, and dill. Toast a ton of pita bread for this one and scoop away for a bursting bite of tangy flavors.

Pumpkin Hummus Board @dr.vegan This harvest pumpkin board is ideal as an appetizer plate for Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving. @dr.vegan on TikTok shared his recipe, where he firsts roasts veggies like pumpkin, mushrooms, red bell peppers, carrots, onions, zucchini, and a head of garlic. He purees chickpeas, lemon juice, and tahini with the pumpkin and garlic to make a luscious, golden spread for topping with the caramelized veggies.

Game Day Hummus Board @thefreshmarke @thefreshmarket on TikTok shared the ultimate hummus board for game day. This hummus platter is literally shaped like a football and it’s simple to arrange too. Just grab your board and pour out hummus into a pointed oval shape, sprinkle everything bagel season on top, and surround the mound with your favorite raw veggies and crackers for dipping. You can even replicate the football’s laces with cut up carrots.

Trio Hummus Board @vessys_gourmet_kitchen Why have one hummus option when you can have three? @vessys_gourmet_kitchen shared how she makes homemade hummus on TikTok in three ways: garlic, Kalamata olive, and sun-dried tomato. This way, no one misses out on their favorite classic flavor. Serve with crunchy cucumber and a heavy drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Buffalo Wing Hummus Board @sabra It’s not game day without wings. @sabra shared an idea for a buffalo wing hummus board that just calls for buffalo hot sauce, cucumber, and blue cheese. You can add chicken on top too, or just stick with the protein-packed chick-pea base.

Beet And Arugula Hummus Board @tiffanyzablah @tiffanyzablah proves in her TikTok that hummus can actually be really pretty. Her hummus board features pink hummus made with beets, topped with arugula, roasted chickpeas, chili oil, and feta cheese.

Chorizo Hummus Board @bridgey_bear Meat lovers will love @bridgey_bear’s hearty twist on a hummus board. After whipping up some homemade hummus, they grind up chorizo to pan fry and top over the spread, along with aromatic dukkah seasoning.

Pistachio And Hot Honey Hummus Board @sabra @sabra shared another hummus board recipe that would pair perfectly with fall-themed cocktails at a cozy dinner party. You’ll just need chopped pistachios, delicious hot honey, and chili flakes to replicate this decadent take on a sweet and nutty hummus board.

Jalapeno Hummus Board @eatbabas @eatbabas’s hummus board brings a fun balance of sweet and spice. She pairs jalapeno peppers with toasted pine nuts, garlic chili oil, scallions, pomegranate seeds, za'atar herbs over a bed of hummus. Dip in with some fresh pita bread and get ready for a party in your mouth.