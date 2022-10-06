TikTok’s Peanut Butter Boards Are A Sweet Take On The Viral Trend

By now, you’ve likely seen butter boards or even cream cheese boards are trending on TikTok. The “new charcuterie” board involves spreading butter or cream cheese on a board or tray and topping with different sweet or savory ingredients depending on your taste. Everyone seems to have their own take on the viral dish, and now TikTok’s peanut butter boards have taken over the FYP as well.

You read that right — peanut butter boards. It was only a matter of time before TikTokers thought to spread the creamy deliciousness on their boards as well for a tasty treat. Butter boards have versatility with many topping options, and peanut butter also allows you to get totally creative with different themes like an OG peanut butter and jelly board or fluffernutter board that will take you back. There are also peanut butter boards that are safe for your pup at home to try, so really everyone in your fam can enjoy.

If you’re wondering how to make a peanut butter board, all you really need to do is spread some peanut butter, whether it’s creamy, crunchy, or even a nut alternative like almond butter, onto your board. That’s your base and the toppings you sprinkle on are where you get to have fun and be creative. For some inspiration, look at these 12 peanut butter board ideas on TikTok to see which direction you’d like to take your snack in.

01 Dark Chocolate And Peanut Brittle Board TikTok TikToker @foodfables’ take on the peanut butter is the perfect combo of peanut butter and chocolate with a crunch as well. Just spread some creamy peanut butter on your board, and top with peanuts, dark chocolate bits, and broken peanut brittle. This can be served with anything from banana chips to apple slices.

02 Dog-Friendly Peanut Butter Board While humans can enjoy this treat, this dog-friendly peanut butter board can be for your fur friend as well. This is a great treat to make for your pup who is always eyeing what you’re doing in the kitchen. According to TikToker @wellnesspetfood, just spread on their fave peanut butter with dog-friendly toppings like blueberries and strawberries.

03 Banana Peanut Butter Board Peanut butter boards are the perfect base for any fruit topping, but bananas just go so well with the PB. Along with banana slices, TikToker @lainiecooks also tops this board with peanuts, granola, freeze dried strawberries, sea salt, and a drizzle of honey.

04 Caramel Peanut Butter Board TikTok Go the fully dessert route with this caramel peanut butter board. Drizzle some caramel on top, like TikToker @erin_perry, and top with additional chopped peanuts for an added crunch. Since you’re thinking sweet, serve with Oreos and chocolate chip cookies.

05 No Sugar Added Peanut Butter Board Since your toppings will already be sweet, you may want to go with a no sugar added peanut butter on your board like TikToker @mr.monx. From there, add in some strawberry jam to your peanut butter swirls and sprinkle strawberries, blackberries, and crushed up peanuts. Finish it off with a drizzle of honey.

06 Peanut Butter And Jelly Board A peanut butter board that won’t disappoint is this PB&J version from TikToker @caughtsnackin. Your choice of jam on top of the peanut butter is enough to make it taste like you’re back in your grade school days, but you can also sprinkle on some cookies, peanut butter cups, and a drizzle of honey. This one is nostalgic AF.

07 Ants On A Log Peanut Butter Board TikTok This peanut butter board idea from TikToker @debutactivewear is like a deconstructed ants on a log snack. All you need are some chocolate chips and raisins to add to the top of your peanut butter, and serve with some celery sticks.

08 Smoked Peanut Butter Board For a little savory kick to your peanut butter board, go with this smoked version from TikToker @chilesandsmoke. This tutorial even shows you how to make your own peanut butter with crushed up peanuts. To get the smoked flavor, just add bacon bits, roasted marshmallows, hot honey, and dark chocolate shavings.

09 Peanut Butter Fluffernutter Board Perhaps fluffernutter was your choice of peanut butter sandwich in elementary school. If that’s the case, try this fluffernutter board from TikToker @grilledcheesesocial. Just add on marshmallow fluff to your peanut butter spread. That’s really all you need, but for this particular recipe, add on some banana slices, dried strawberries, dark chocolate chips, honey, and flakey salt on top as well.

10 Chocolate Peanut Butter Board TikTok Reese’s lovers know that chocolate and peanut butter are the supreme duo, so try this chocolate peanut butter board. TikToker @desird_health uses chocolate hummus to spread onto the board next to the peanut butter, but you can also use chocolate spread or even Nutella. To make it more autumnal, sprinkle on some pumpkin seeds and hazelnuts with your choice of dried fruits. Dip some cider donuts you picked up from the farm in your finished board.

11 Cinnamon Mint Peanut Butter Board The flavor combo in TikToker @stephcooksstuff’s peanut butter board is so unique that you’ll want to try it. With ingredients like lemon, banana, honey, cinnamon, and fresh mint, your tastebuds are in a for a treat.