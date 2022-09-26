Butter can make just about anything better. However, there is one other spread that dominates when it comes to bagels, and that’s cream cheese. There’s truly nothing better than a toasted bagel with your choice of cream cheese on top, so when some TikTokers saw that butter boards were trending, they decided to make cream cheese boards on TikTok as well. Basically, cream cheese boards are the new butter boards, and they’re even better than the originals.
These genius new takes on the viral butter boards are perfect for brunch with your besties or a way to make that early morning work meeting more enjoyable. All you need to do is spread on some cream cheese instead of butter to your serving tray or cutting board and top with your choice of seasoning, veggies, and fruit. There are traditional cream cheese boards that incorporate lox and capers as well as sweet ones with jam and honey. Scrolling through your FYP, you may even see some fall cream cheese boards that incorporate seasonal flavors like cinnamon and pumpkin. These cream cheese boards are especially great to serve right before any fall adventures like going to a pumpkin patch or apple picking with your squad.
While you can get creative customizing your cream cheese boards to your taste, here are 10 cream cheese board ideas from TikTok to get the inspiration going.