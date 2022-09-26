Butter can make just about anything better. However, there is one other spread that dominates when it comes to bagels, and that’s cream cheese. There’s truly nothing better than a toasted bagel with your choice of cream cheese on top, so when some TikTokers saw that butter boards were trending, they decided to make cream cheese boards on TikTok as well. Basically, cream cheese boards are the new butter boards, and they’re even better than the originals.

These genius new takes on the viral butter boards are perfect for brunch with your besties or a way to make that early morning work meeting more enjoyable. All you need to do is spread on some cream cheese instead of butter to your serving tray or cutting board and top with your choice of seasoning, veggies, and fruit. There are traditional cream cheese boards that incorporate lox and capers as well as sweet ones with jam and honey. Scrolling through your FYP, you may even see some fall cream cheese boards that incorporate seasonal flavors like cinnamon and pumpkin. These cream cheese boards are especially great to serve right before any fall adventures like going to a pumpkin patch or apple picking with your squad.

While you can get creative customizing your cream cheese boards to your taste, here are 10 cream cheese board ideas from TikTok to get the inspiration going.

01 Everything But The Bagel Board TikTok TikToker @erekasfood saw the viral butter board trend and decided to do this New York style cream cheese board instead. It has everything but the bagel on top of the cream cheese, including Everything But The Bagel seasoning ($7, Amazon), lox, capers, scallions, and shaved red onions. For that toasted bagel taste, serve this board with some buttered and grilled bagel bites that your guests can use to dip into the cream cheese board.

02 Insta-Worthy Lox Cream Cheese Board For a more picture-perfect presentation, take inspo from TikToker @samischnur. This lox and smear take on the cream cheese board has the cream cheese neatly organized on the cutting board with a pie server. In your little cream cheese sections, layer on your smoked salmon, capers, red onion, everything bagel seasoning, and fresh dill. Another way that this board is extra Insta-worthy is the sliced bagels in bite-sized pieces.

03 DIY Cream Cheese Board Another option for your cream cheese board is to do this DIY version. Everyone likes their bagels prepared slightly different, so having things like sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions on the side instead of on top will allow your guests to make their bagel totally their own. This idea from TikToker @smittenkitchen even has the capers, scallions, and everything seasoning sprinkled on different areas of the cream cheese, so you get to choose.

04 Whipped Cream Cheese Board TikTok This version of the cream cheese board from TikToker @spilling_the_sweet_tea is on the sweeter side. Using whipped cream cheese, add some of your favorite jam as well as fresh fruit, walnuts, and honey. For a more colorful cream cheese board, add different fruits into the mix and edible flowers as well.

05 Vegetarian Cream Cheese Board For vegetarians, try this version of the everything but the bagel cream cheese board without the lox. According to TikToker @eatbetterbrand, you still want to add capers, dill, chives, and everything seasoning on top of your cream cheese spread.

06 Dessert Cream Cheese Board Cream cheese is also great for desserts and this caramel apple version is the sweetest idea from TikToker @tessathetiger. Just drizzle on some caramel to your cream cheese and sprinkle on some chocolate toffee bits ($3, Target). Instead of serving with bagel bites, slice some apples and you’re good to go.

07 Fall-Themed Cream Cheese Board TikTok With autumn finally here, there’s no better time to enjoy fall flavors than the present. An idea for a fall-themed cream cheese board is this board from TikToker @chelslikescutefood. It’s topped with jam, cinnamon, figs, honey, and walnuts. If you happen to be going to a farm for some apple picking or a corn maze adventure, try to pick up some fresh ingredients while you’re there to add to your fall cream cheese board.

08 Taco Style Cream Cheese Board A completely original idea is this taco style cream cheese board from TikToker @gobuflavor. It’s like using the cream cheese as sour cream. Just top your spread with what you’d put in a taco, like cilantro, tomato, onions, and hot sauce. Then, use tortilla chips for dipping instead of bagels. This will definitely give your friends something to taco ‘bout.

09 Vegan Cream Cheese Board For a board that almost everyone can enjoy, try this vegan cream cheese board. This take on the viral trend from Whole Foods (@wholefoodsmarket) uses vegan cream cheese with plant-based parmesan cheese on top. Make this board your own with whatever veggies you feel like.