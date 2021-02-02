Some people watch the Super Bowl for the game, while others are pumped for the commercials. You, on the other hand, may be most excited for the snacks. You can't wait to set up a charcuterie board filled with wings, bean dip, pizza bites, and pita chips to munch on all day long. Luckily, there are many Super Bowl snack recipes on TikTok that will help you score big in the kitchen and with all of your housemates this year.

TikTok is known for its creative dance trends and challenges, but it's also a great place to find some tasty and easy TikTok snack ideas. In fact, if you’re on the foodie side of the FYP, you can scroll through a ton of Super Bowl snack recipes right now for the right TikTok snacks to serve at your game day festivities. All you need to do is assemble the right ingredients, and you're ready to prepare a Super Bowl snack recipe from TikTok that will win you the MVP title of your squad.

Picking out what TikTok snacks to make may be the most difficult step in the process. Actually, scrolling through #SuperBowlSnacks can be overwhelming, so to help you out, here are 10 tasty Super Bowl snack recipes to prepare. These tasty Super Bowl snacks range from tater tot skewers to Hawaiian roll sliders to cover all your bases. Whatever TikTok snack you decide to whip up, you'll definitely feel like a winner whether your team walks away with the Vince Lombardi trophy or not.

01 These Shareable Loaded Tater Tot Skewers TikTok When you're super invested in watching the Super Bowl, you need a snack that's easy to eat. These loaded tater tot skewers from Shannon Doherty (@athomewithshannon) are the perfect bite-sized snack to grab and enjoy. They're also tot-ally delicious.

02 These Spicy Jalapeño Chicken Rolls Roll into your living room with these jalapeño chicken rolls from Stella 'n Spice (@stellanspice). They're not as messy to eat as chicken wings. This TikTok even includes a recipe for a jalapeño dipping sauce that can be used for your rolls or with tortilla chips.

03 These Flavorful Popcorn Chicken Bites Another great snack to choose for Super Bowl Sunday is popcorn chicken from HindiCooks (@hindicooks). The chicken might be bite-sized, but it has the perfect amount of flavor. The best part is, you won't even need dipping sauce.

04 This Garlic Cheesy Bread This garlic cheesy bread from TikToker Farrah J (@spicednice) is not only delicious, but also easy to pull apart. You might even want to record a video while pulling the bread apart, because it's so Insta-worthy.

05 These Super Easy Sandwich Sliders These oven sandwiches from Graysan Thieman (@graysanthieman) are prepared with Kings Hawaiian rolls. Honestly, Kings Hawaiian rolls are the winning choice for sandwich sliders, so there should be no hesitation here. Follow this recipe as is, or make it your own with whatever meats and cheeses you love.

06 These Vegan Cheeseburger Tater Tot Bites TikTok If you or your roomies are vegan, you'll want to make some Super Bowl snacks that are vegan-friendly. These cheeseburger tater tot bites from @eat_figs_not_pigs use veggie meat and vegan cheese. The most creative part is that the tater tot base resembles a mini potato cup.

07 This Super Easy Spinach Dip You'll want to have a spinach dip for your chips on Super Bowl Sunday. This recipe from TikToker Carman Grey (@whatsmomcookin) is super easy to follow. You just mix all your ingredients up in one bowl, bake for 30 minutes, and it's ready to serve.

08 These Loaded Chili Cheese Fries Instead of making nachos this year, try these chili cheese fries from TikToker August DeWindt (@theres.food.at.home). You can load up your fries with whatever you normally put on nachos, like beef and cheese.

09 Cheesy Pizza Rolls Another delicious way to use your Hawaiian rolls is to make these pizza rolls from TikToker @moribyan. By slicing your rolls like hasselback potatoes, you can stuff them with cheese and whatever pizza toppings you like for bite-sized pizza rolls.