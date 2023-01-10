That New-New
Rihanna's Savage x Fenty "Game Day" Line Pokes Fun At The Super Bowl

Have you heard? There’s a football game going on during the Rihanna concert on Feb. 12. And that football game just so happens to be the Super Bowl, so you know Bad Gal RiRi had to come through with new merch.

As the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, Rihanna could obviously showcase new music, but she quickly shut that down. Instead, the “Lift Me Up” singer chose to launch a Savage x Fenty “Game Day” collection, which actually pokes a little fun at Super Bowl LVII.

