Butter boards have really taken over just in time for the cozy season. Nothing sounds better — or, shall I say butter — than snacking on a fall-themed butter board as you watch a Halloween movie in October. That is, unless you’re vegan. Luckily, there are vegan butter board ideas on TikTok for anyone who is plant-based to jump on this viral trend as well.

Putting together a vegan butter board is actually quite simple. All you need to do is get your favorite vegan butter from the store and top off your spread with veggies and fruit. You pretty much have the butter board world at your fingertips, which can be great but also intimidating if you’re not great at making decisions. With so many options, you might not know where to start, so here are 12 vegan butter boards recipes to try at home.

Make a fall-themed vegan butter board to snack on as you watch Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ or serve a savory vegan butter board as the appetizer to your autumn dinner party with friends. You could even make a vegan butter board just for yourself to enjoy whenever. You really don’t need a special occasion to make a butter board just as long as you have the ingredients and an appetite for delicious butter on your fave bread.

01 Sweet And Savory Vegan Butter Board TikTok You could go sweet, savory, or both with your vegan butter board. TikToker @veganbyrebecca has this super flavorful recipe with caramelized onion chutney, pomegranate, chili flakes, chives, and maple syrup on top. This recipe not only has sweet and savory flavors, but some spice and crunch as well.

02 Apricot Vegan Butter Board TikToker @theedgyveg has a simple vegan butter board idea with apricot spread and lemon zest. You can really top your board with whatever you want. Just make sure you soften your butter beforehand so it’s so smooth and spreads easily.

03 Roasted Tomato Vegan Butter Board For a more savory vegan butter board, add some roasted tomatoes on top like TikToker @msvegan. Other ingredients that go well with the tomatoes include salt, lemon zest, red jalapeño, rosemary, and vegan honey. The honey drizzle really gives it that Insta-worthy look.

04 Butternut Squash Vegan Butter Board TikTok This butternut squash butter board idea from TikToker @ellenikatalanos is genius. You’ll first want to roast your butternut squash so it’s soft enough to whip into your vegan butter. You’ll use this butternut squash butter to spread onto your board, and top with sea salt, Urfa chili, rosemary, pecans, and pumpkin seeds. You could even use some butternut squash peel to make a garnish on top of your board. This is the perfect fall-themed vegan butter board to serve for a night in with your besties.

05 Pumpkin Seed And Garlic Vegan Butter Board Another autumn take on the vegan butter board is this pumpkin seed and garlic version from Country Crock (@countrycrock). Using plant-based butter on your board, top off with pumpkin seeds and plant butter confit garlic. Additional toppings include thyme, chopped sage, and flakey sea salt.

06 Fruity Vegan Butter Board So far, a lot of the vegan butter board ideas utilize veggies, but you may be more a fruit person. For a sweeter take, top off your butter board with figs, nectarines, almonds, flakey salt, and plant-based honey. TikToker @kalejunkie serves this spread with crackers instead of bread, so that’s also an option.

07 Middle Eastern Vegan Butter Board TikTok Becel (@becelca) goes for a “Middle Eastern spin” on this vegan butter board. Of course, make your butter board your own, but if you’d like to try this version add lemon zest, spice, edible rose petals, simple syrup, and pomegranate molasses. Garnish with thyme to make it extra picture-perfect.

08 Roasted Garlic Vegan Butter Board While adding ingredients on top of your butter spread is usually the way to go, another way to get flavor added to your vegan butter board is to mix in some ingredients to your butter as well. This recipe from TikToker @312vegans mashes in some roasted garlic to get a vegan garlic butter spread. To continue with this recipe, add on some vegan pesto, chopped parsley, lemon zest, salt, and pepper. Serve with whatever bread you’ve got, but @312vegans especially recommends fresh sourdough.

09 Radish Vegan Butter Board A cozy vegan butter board is this radish idea from TikToker @vegan_larder. Even @vegan_larder says this is perfect for a cozy night in. Just top with radishes, za'atar, olive oil, and your choice of herbs.

10 Cashew Vegan Butter Board TikTok If you’ve got cashew butter at home, this recipe from TikToker @bearenger is one to try. While this will taste amazing with any vegan butter, @bearenger specifically uses cashew butter and tops it off with salt, lemon zest, figs, cilantro, olives, and red onions. Of course, anyone on team no cilantro can nix that ingredient.

11 Herby Vegan Butter Board Mix in some fresh herbs to your vegan butter for a unique and tasty spread. That may be all you want to do as well, but TikToker @portlandvegan also tops with more herbs and sea salt. Another helpful hint is to place your butter board in the fridge to keep it cool until you’re ready to serve.