Calling all foodies: You're about to fall in love with this season. For your next backyard picnic or wine hangout with your housemates, set out an Insta-worthy snack with these fall-themed charcuterie board ideas. The best boards around are the ones that are almost too pretty to eat, so you need to snap a few pictures first. With the right goodies, you can put together a board that falls into that category and is festive enough to enjoy all season long.

Of course, you'll need to work some fall flavors like pumpkin spice and farm fresh apples into your creation. You'll also want to make your board pop with autumnal colors. The first step in setting up your charcuterie board is to pick out the right cheeses. Make sure you have a variety to choose from in bright fall hues. Along with the traditional ingredients, you might want to sprinkle in festive fun, like fall corn or mini pretzels for Oktoberfest.

A fall-themed board is perfect for an appetizer before Thanksgiving dinner or a glamping date night outdoors. With a rustic base, snacks you love, and these eight ideas, you're sure to have a board that's gouda to eat in no time.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2. Food That'll Add Vibrant Pops Of Color To Your Spread Pizza Grain-Free Crackers $16 | Hu Kitchen See on Hu Kitchen When you think of autumn, you likely picture fall foliage and crunchy leaves on the ground. Be sure to include those vibrant pops of color in your board, such as veggies in orange, red, and yellow hues. You'll also want to keep this color palette in mind when choosing your cheeses. Include at least one cheese in each of the aged, blue, firm, and soft categories, like a cheddar or gouda with the red wax still on ($8, target.com). These grain-free pizza crackers are orange in hue and will coordinate nicely ($16 for a 2-Pack, hukitchen.com).

4. Get Some Mini Gourds For Decor Harvest Pumpkin Acorn & Gourd Decorative Filler - Spritz™ $5 | Target See on Target Make your board extra gourdgeous with some mini pumpkins and squash. Either go to a local farm to pick up some produce or get plastic ones you can use every year ($5, target.com). Set them around the board to fill in any empty spaces so it looks extra full and picture-ready.

6. Pick Out An Apple Butter Jam Natural Apple Butter $6 | Cracker Barrel See on Cracker Barrel One of the tastiest charcuterie board combos is putting a fruity spread on top of a delicious cheese. Since this is apple-picking season, you'll might want to include an apple butter spread on your board. Cracker Barrel's apple butter ($6, shop.crackerbarrel.com) may remind you of road trips to Grandma's house for Thanksgiving.