Here’s How To Write A Spell That Manifests *Exactly* What You Want Out Of Life

If you think that magic is only meant for those who are spiritually or psychically gifted, you're wrong. I'm a firm believer that every single person on the planet can tap into their own magical reserve and bless their lives. In fact, you probably cast spells all the time without even realizing it. When you toss a coin into a fountain and make a wish, you're casting a spell. When you set your intentions during a session of meditation, you're casting a spell. Even when you pray at night, it could be seen as conjuring magic into your life. It flows through you like it flows through all living things. Magic can mean whatever you want it to mean. If you don't realize how much of a wizard you already are, start believing and see what happens. Knowing how to write a spell to manifest what you want out of life will help you realize that magic can come to your aid anytime, anywhere.

Truthfully, any sort of ritual where you cleanse your thoughts and make your desires known can be considered a spell. However, the more detailed, organized, and focused your ritual is, the more powerful the result of your spell will be. While there are several factors to consider when constructing a spell of your own, you don't need to worry about making it perfect. As long as your intentions are good and your energy is clear, your spell will most certainly be effective. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to manifest your dream reality.

What Is Manifesting?

At the core of the spellcasting process is the practice of manifestation. Simply put, manifestation is exactly what it sounds like; it’s the act of literally “manifesting” your reality. When you speak your reality into existence — and yes, sometimes that literally means speaking your desires out loud — you’re setting a magical force into motion. You’re telling the universe exactly what you want and then, following up by taking action toward manifesting those goals. After all, manifestation also requires your cooperation.

Purify Your Space

The most important step in performing your own spell is to cleanse the energy in your space. In order to do this, you can burn sacred herbs or resins such as rosemary, cedar, copal, myrrh, or palo santo. You could also take a stick of selenite crystal through the air surrounding the area where you will be conducting the spell. You might even want to take a purifying bath or shower before beginning your spell. The act of cleansing is essential because you may be carrying negative energy that will conflict with the desired outcome of your spell. You definitely want a clean slate of neutral energy from which to work from.

Keep The Four Elements In Mind

While this is not absolutely necessary, you may want to keep the four elements (earth, fire, air, and water) in mind when organizing the components of your spell. There should be something included to represent earth, fire, water, and air. For example, a crystal could represent earth. A candle flame could represent fire. Burning incense could represent air. And any type of purified liquid could represent water.

You can also include as much or as little of each element as you see fit, calling on the specific power and energy ruled by each. A spell for passion can be centered on fire. Water focuses on emotions. Earth signifies determination. And air symbolizes intelligence.

If this sounds complicated, don’t fret. You can totally keep things as simple as you like. Pro tip: A lit candle actually contains all four of the elements.

Pick The Appropriate Ingredients

Each herb, color, scent, crystal, and talisman in existence carries meaning of its own. Make sure you pick the appropriate ingredients and components to reflect the intention of your spell. You can be as creative as you want with the way you incorporate these factors into your ritual. It could be as simple as using a pink candle for a love spell or a purple amethyst crystal for a spell to increase psychic power.

The Magickal Cat has an all-encompassing dictionary on its website that defines the meaning of each color and the crystals that go along with it. The Smart Witch's website also lists the spiritual meaning behind each herb and their scents.

Time Your Spell Accordingly

You can cast a spell whenever you want. However, if you're going through the trouble to collect the best ingredients and organize your spell accordingly, you should cast it at the most powerful time. Consider factors like the meaning behind each day of the week, the moon phases, and the astrological calendar.

ForeverConscious.com goes into great detail describing the spiritual meaning of every weekday. The Hoodwitch also thoroughly explains the power of each moon phase when conducting a spell. To incorporate astrology, pay attention to what horoscopes are saying about the planetary energy in the air. For example, a full moon in Pisces would be a beautiful time to cast a spell having to do with creating art.

Articulate Your Intentions

The words you use to focus on your desired outcome are incredibly powerful. There are several ways you can describe your intentions. You could construct a poem, a mantra, or simply articulate your intentions in very basic language. You could write it down or say it out loud. You can speak it once or say it over and over again like a chant. You could whisper it or scream it at the top of your lungs.

However, there are a few very important things to remember. You should use positive words and describe your wish as though it has already come true. Words like "can't," "not," "won't," or "no" will only negatively impact the intention of your spell. For example, if you want to find true love, you would say: "I have found my true love."

You also shouldn’t cast a spell that affects the free will of someone else. You can't, for example, cast a spell to make your crush leave their partner for you. Spells like this always have karmic repercussions and they may come back to haunt you later.

Ask For Help From A Higher Power

If you'd like, you could ask for aid from something larger than yourself when casting your spell. It could be God, your ancestors, the universe, Gaia, Greek goddess Athena, fairy creatures, or even Beyoncé. Seriously, as long as you truly believe in it, all the magic in the world will be sent your way.

Make Sure To Say Thank You

When your spell comes true, you have to acknowledge the effort the universe went through to bring you such luck. The more appreciative and grateful you are, the more the universe will be willing to help you in the future. The simple act of remembering the spell and saying "Thank you," makes all the difference.