October is the perfect time to be in full-on spooky mode. All you want to do is watch scary movies, make candy corn cocktails, and carve pumpkins. One way to embrace your spirited side is by creating a Halloween coffee first thing in the morning.

Starting your day with a latte or cold brew is how you get to all the fall activities you have on the books, such as apple picking and frolicking in the fallen leaves. It makes perfect sense that you'd want to ditch your usual blend for a seasonal sip, and there are different ways to make your coffee more Halloween-y so you can have fun with it.

Test out seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice or caramel apple. And if you're all about the presentation, make a few creepy concoctions that have Halloween candy garnishes and vampire "blood" whipped cream. These Halloween coffee drinks below not only fit your fangtastic vibes, but they could also save you money by not spending $6 on a latte or cold brew.

That way, you'll have more cash to dish out on a wicked cute Halloween costume or extra bags of candy to enjoy while watching Hocus Pocus. You never know, your ideal witch’s brew may be out there and now's your time to find it.

01 This Pumpkin Spice Latte YouTube You can't have a list of Halloween coffee drinks without including the star of the season: Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte. This drink lives up to the hype, and now, you can whip up a copycat recipe with fresh ingredients in your own kitchen. Since you’re making it at home, really customize your PSL to your taste, like adding in coconut milk for a non-dairy version. Then, pour your sweet concoction into an adorable jack-o-lantern mug ($3, Michaels), and post your coffee pics on Insta with some pumpkin puns.

02 This Witches’ Cold Brew Instead of having just a regular cold brew in the morning, have a witches brew that’s wickedly delicious. This witches’ cold brew from TikToker @thatglitterfiedga is inspired by Walt Disney World’s Cold Witches’ Brew Coffee at the Magic Kingdom. It’s a super simple potion (recipe) that’s just regular cold brew topped with a pumpkin cream cold foam and Halloween sprinkles. For a boozy version on those glorious mornings, Yummly has this witches’ cold brew recipe with vanilla vodka mixed in.

03 This Purple Ube Dalgona Coffee Purple is an iconic Halloween color, so this ube dalgona coffee totally fits the vibe of the season. You may be familiar with the dalgona coffee trend that took over TikTok in 2020. Well, this is an ube version that has a pretty purple foam. If you’re more of a traditional coffee person, you could also experiment with an ube milk tea recipe that replaces the tea with cold brew. Either way, make your drink more festive by sprinkling some orange and green edible glitter on top.

04 This Reese’s Peanut Butter Iced Coffee YouTube If you have Halloween candy on your mind, treat yourself to this Reese’s Peanut Butter iced coffee. It's the perfect sip for anyone who used to dig through their trick-or-treat stash for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. For a warm sip on those extra chilly fall days, there’s also this peanut butter coffee recipe that can be topped with the same whipped cream and Reese’s candy pieces.

05 This Iced Chai Latte With Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam Another Starbucks copycat recipe to try at home is this iced chai latte with pumpkin cream cold foam. It was a real game-changer when Starbucks added their pumpkin cream cold foam to the menu, and they finally decided to give the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte its menu debut. While you can always order at your local cafe, to save some money, try this recipe at home. The shining star is the Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam that you add on top of your regular chai latte.

06 This Spooky Spiked Espresso Float Looking for something a little boo-zy? If yes, try this spooky spiked espresso float. It's like an adult root beer float for Halloween, complete with vodka, espresso, and pumpkin beer. If you decide to serve this drink at your Halloween party, be sure to give it a spooky signature cocktail name and garnish with a cinnamon stick like this pumpkin pie coffee cocktail.

07 This Witches’ Brew Frappuccino YouTube The Starbucks Witch's Brew Frappuccino dupe is delicious and vibrant AF with its purple and green coloring. This recipe only uses a tablespoon of coffee, but you could always add more depending on how coffee-like you want your drink to be. Or, you could just make a coffee smoothie, and make it more vibrant with the same purple food coloring and chia seed garnish.

08 This Caramel Apple Cider Brown Sugar Coffee Instead of bobbing for apples, whip up this caramel apple cider brown sugar coffee. It tastes like the delicious caramel apples you might find at a local fair or on Main Street in Disneyland. Add some food coloring to give it a poison apple look, or serve it with some caramel apple coffee cake. No matter how you enjoy it, it’s sure to be a real treat.

09 This Spooky Coffee Flight Can’t decide on a coffee flavor? No problem. TikToker @kmaeleee has this adorable flight of Halloween-themed coffee drinks. There’s a Jack-O-Latte, Cookies and Scream, Banana Boo Crew, and Cinna-mummy Roll. Out of all them, the Cookies and Scream drink is probably the cutest and it sounds delicious, especially if you love cookies and cream or s’mores. It would also go well with some ghost cookies on the side.

10 This Candy Corn Latte TikTok You either love candy corn or you don’t. If you happen to be a fan, you’ll definitely want to make this candy corn latte from TikToker @ruthhiann. Just add in some homemade candy corn syrup with your choice of milk and a shot of espresso. Top your drink with some whipped cream and candy corn pieces.