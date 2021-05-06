The duo you love to hate is back to grace your screen once again — that’s right, Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia launched on Jan. 5 and fans couldn’t be happier. After Season 1’s climactic cliffhanger, the newest season of the Netflix drama series answers all of your lingering questions (well, most of them). Many of the characters on this series aren’t exactly painted in the best light, but that’s what makes it so relatable. Whether you relate to Ginny, Max, or Paul, there’s a Ginny & Georgia character in every zodiac sign.

While Georgia definitely has everyone else beat by her ~ complicated ~ past, every character has their secrets. Season 2 allows her to come clean in many ways, but she’s unable to escape the consequences of her actions by the finale episode — leaving Ginny, Austin, and Paul shocked by the newest discovery. I, of course, during the final reveal of Season 2, couldn’t help but think about the zodiac signs that best describe each character, since they each have such distinct personalities. If you’ve been curious to know what Ginny & Georgia character you are, based on your zodiac sign, look no further — I’ve got you covered. Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Aries (March 20 - April 19): You’re Georgia

Surprised? Probably not. Georgia’s hyper-independence and spur-of-the-moment decision making causes her to align with the cardinal fire sign of Aries the most. Although she (usually) means well, her efforts to protect her loved ones oftentimes lead to the demise of others, as we saw in both seasons. As the most impulsive character on the show, she tends to make decisions without considering the consequences, which may ultimately come back to haunt her later.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20): You’re Joe

Kind-hearted and by far the least problematic character on the series, Joe is always there to offer support and advice to anyone willing to listen. His laidback demeanor perfectly aligns with the sign of Taurus, and he’s a consistent, stabilizing force that’s much needed in such a chaotic town. Offering Georgia a sandwich at a gas station during their first encounter as kids was peak Taurus energy, and the fact that he owns the Blue Farm Cafe makes him a total foodie himself (a very Venusian trait).

Gemini (May 20 - June 21): You’re Marcus

As one of the most unpredictable characters on the show, Marcus has characteristics that easily align with Gemini. As a curious, communicative air sign, they’re not always the most consistent people — and Marcus has a tendency to be a little hot and cold. He’s also pretty outspoken, and has no problem voicing his opinions to others. He’s also a bit of a risk-taker, and like any Gemini, definitely gets bored if things become too mundane for too long.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): You’re Ellen

Ellen’s warm, caring personality has Cancer written all over it. As the mom of Max and Marcus, she comes off deeply nurturing and concerned about their well-being, without being too much of a pushover. She’s a reliable friend, and is always there to lend a helping hand if need be. Cancers are the moms of the zodiac, so it makes total sense that she’d fit the mold of this zodiac sign.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21): You’re Max

Always the life of the party, Max gives off major Leo vibes. From the brightly colored outfits down to her ever-changing hairstyles, the fixed fire sign of Leo is strongly represented in her character. Leos are often seen as highly confident, but internally, they care deeply about how others perceive them — which is something Max sometimes struggles with throughout the series. Deeply loyal and loving, however, Max is the perfect best friend for Ginny, but as we saw in Season 2, doesn’t tolerate being lied to.

Virgo (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22): You’re Ginny

Ginny’s deeply analytical and perfectionistic nature makes her a Virgo, no doubt. While occasionally impulsive, she’s usually addressing discourse in a way that’s rational and level headed, a much different approach than Georgia’s. While she can sometimes come off a little overly critical, she means well and cares deeply about her family. While she may have to learn how to not take herself too seriously, she’s a supportive problem solver and will do anything to help her loved ones.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21): You’re Norah

A social butterfly, Norah is one-fourth of MANG (a friendship acronym of Max, Abby, Norah, and Ginny), who is deeply devoted to Max throughout Season 2 when things become sour between Max and Ginny. As a Libra, you’re a strong believer in justice and equality, and you’re all about treating people fairly. Since Ginny wasn’t truthful about her secret relationship with Marcus, Norah couldn’t justify siding with her — but they did eventually put their differences aside in the end.

Scorpio (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22): You’re Austin

Shy but mighty, Austin’s personality aligns with Scorpio. While he mostly keeps to himself, he’s not afraid to be confrontational (or stab a classmate with a pencil, if need be). He’s somehow always able to uncover the secrets of others, which is a major Scorpio trait. As a fixed water sign, they tend to keep their feelings hidden, sometimes even too well. They’re also incredibly intelligent, and although Austin’s the youngest member of the family, he’s wise beyond his years.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): You’re Zion

Adventurous and carefree, Zion’s personality aligns perfectly with Sagittarius. A photographer who refuses to be tied down, Zion is someone who prioritizes freedom over all else. While the desire to explore the world may have kept him from establishing a close relationship with Ginny initially, he makes her a priority in Season 2.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19): You’re Paul

As the goal-oriented character of the show, Paul’s characteristics couldn’t be more like a Capricorn. He’s logical and down to earth, and is deeply passionate about his work as a mayor. He’s a reliable force for Georgia, who’s in need of some stability, and can always be counted on to offer a practical solution to any problem.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 21): You’re Abby

As someone who oftentimes feels unseen, Abby’s qualities align with the fixed air sign of Aquarius. While she appears unfazed by life’s challenges, she struggles behind closed doors with body image, but prefers to keep her problems under wraps. She can sometimes feel like the odd one out within her friend group, but ultimately just wants to feel understood by her loved ones.

Pisces (Feb. 21 - March 20): You’re Hunter

A creative and sensitive soul, Hunter exudes major Pisces energy. As a musician, he expresses his feelings about his breakup with Ginny through his song lyrics — something Pisces individuals have a strong knack for. While they may not always be able to communicate how they feel, their ability to channel their emotions into an artistic outlet allows them to process and heal effectively. Pisces individuals tend to be wise beyond their years, and that’s exactly the vibe Hunter gives off in Season 2.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Ginny & Georgia are now streaming on Netflix.