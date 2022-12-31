Let's Unpack All The Drama From Ginny & Georgia Season 1

If it's been a while since your last rewatch, you've come to the right place.
At first glance, Ginny & Georgia might seem like a sweet and simple mother-daughter story. But dive in and you’ll find a lot of dark mystery woven into the plot of the show. As the Season 2 premiere approaches, it’s time for a Ginny & Georgia Season 1 recap of all the drama.
The series began with Georgia (Brianne Howey) moving her 15-year-old daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old son Austin (Diesel La Torraca) to idyllic Wellsbury, Massachusetts, for a fresh start after her husband (and Ginny and Austin’s stepdad) Kenny’s sudden demise.