While Netflix's newest coming-of-age series Ginny & Georgia is already making fans fall in love with the cast, the location is making just as big of an impression as the characters — so much so that many viewers are eager to know where the series' action takes place. Before you pack your best New England wardrobe, however, it's important to know whether or not Wellsbury, Massachusetts is a real place. The Ginny & Georgia setting is so charming, it seems utterly fictitious.

Spoiler alert: This post contains light spoilers for Ginny & Georgia Season 1. The series itself follows 15-year-old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) and her younger brother, Austin (Diesel La Torraca), after their mom, Georgia (Brianne Howey) moves them from Texas to the quant New England town called Wellsbury. It's in Wellsbury that Ginny meets her new BFF Maxine, Maxine's twin brother Marcus, her boyfriend Hunter, and all her new friends.

It's revealed in the series Georgia chose Wellsbury because she wanted her children to have the idyllic childhood she never had. The young mom was a teen runaway and after her husband (the children's step-father) mysteriously passed away, leaving her widowed and with a stack of cash, a change of scenery seemed serendipitous. Watching the Millers make friends and meet lovers in town is enough to make anyone want to road trip there. Luckily you can actually visit it IRL... well, sort of.

Netflix

Wellsbury itself is purely fictional. However, the show was filmed in Cobourg, Ontario, which is a very real, very Instagrammable place. The town is home to just under 20,000 residents and is scenically nestled against the Lake Ontario shoreline. It was founded in 1798 and prides itself on its "rich heritage" and "vibrant downtown." And it's that downtown you'll see in Ginny & Georgia.

The actual spots in Cobourg where the Millers frequent vary, but a few key locations include The El, which was turned into the Blue Farm Cafe (where Ginny works and Georgia drinks lots of wine) and Audrey’s In Town Fashions, where Ginny gets caught shoplifting. Additionally, plenty of shots were taken of the cast strolling through downtown and passing Victoria Park. So, if you're eager for a change of scenery, chances are you'll find Cobourg as charming off-screen as it is in the spotlight.

Ginny & Georgia is streaming now on Netflix.