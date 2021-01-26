A new family drama is headed for Netflix. Ginny & Georgia, a story of a mother-daughter relationship in all its love and glory, stars newcomer Antonia Gentry as Ginny, a 15-year-old who often feels outshone by her mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey). The series was already being compared to fan-favorite sitcom Gilmore Girls after the first-look photos came out, but Netflix's Ginny & Georgia trailer has seen those comparisons and raised the stakes. As clips from the upcoming show hint, there's a bigger mystery at play here.

Ginny & Georgia begins when Ginny finds out Georgia is moving the family yet again — this time, to a picturesque New England town. (No, it's not called Stars Hollow, but it sure looks like it.) Georgia believes this perfect town is exactly where she, Ginny, and Ginny's younger brother, Austin, need to be for her kids to have the childhood she never got. But there's something more to this endless moving than just Georgia's restless spirit.

As Ginny notes in the trailer, her mother's way of handling things is not to manage them. Instead, she stuffs them in a box and pretends they didn't happen. But running away from your problems doesn't work. After all, wherever you go, there you are.

As the trailer suggests, those problems are finally going to track the family down:

'Ginny & Georgia' Trailer The first trailer for Ginny & Georgia has that same self-aware snap Gilmore Girls was famous for — so much so, the characters make the comparison to the series before fans even can. But even with the similarities, there are obvious differences too...

'Ginny & Georgia' Plot Netflix Although Ginny & Georgia's mysteries will likely remain unknown until fans can see the show for themselves, the synopsis warns that Georgia's past will follow the family to their new home: Angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller often feels she doesn't measure up to her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller. Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had... a normal life. But it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past follows them to threaten her and her family's fresh start. From the sound of it, the plot will also tap into race and identity issues. Specifically, Ginny is a mixed-race teenager who is raised by her white mom and living in what looks to be a predominately white neighborhood. It's unclear exactly how this topic might be addressed, but director Anya Adams, who helmed the first two episodes of Ginny & Georgia, said Ginny's race was an important deciding factor that led to her taking on the show. "The opportunity to be part of creating a coming-of-age series with an all-female creative team that is centered on a mixed-race young woman was ultimately the draw for me," she said in a statement released by Netflix along with the trailer.

'Ginny & Georgia' Cast Netflix The main cast of the new series revolves around the Miller family. Brianne Howey, best known for The CW's Batwoman, plays free-spirited matriarch Georgia. Newcomer Antonia Gentry (Raising Dion) is her daughter and the other half of the titular pair, Ginny. Diesel La Torraca, best known for the Lambs of God miniseries, rounds out the family as Ginny's younger brother Austin. Nathan Mitchell of The Boys plays Ginny's father, Zion. The supporting cast features some familiar faces for fans, with Jennifer Robertson of Schitt's Creek, Raymond Ablack of Narcos, and Scott Porter of Friday Night Lights. Ginny's classmates include Locke & Key's Felix Mallard as Marcus and Sara Waisglass of the Degrassi franchise as Maxine.