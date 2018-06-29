45 Fourth Of July Captions With Friends For Your Red, White, And Crew Pics

Get your sparklers ready, because it's just about time to celebrate the stars and stripes. For some of us, summer is the sweetest time of the year – almost as sweet as apple pie. We pack up our cars, head down to the beach with our summer crew, and end almost every day with an ice cream cone. Especially after such a long semester or busy week at work, you live for the weekends and being able to let loose and have fun in the sun. You're probably planning where you’ll be and who you’ll invite to watch the Fourth of July fireworks show. Wherever your summer adventures take you, make sure to document the moments that sparkle most, and post photos on Instagram with Fourth of July captions with friends that are perfect for showing off your red-white-and-crew.

When it comes to the Fourth of July, everyone seems to make their plans way in advance. Personally, I'm always behind and figuring out what I'm going to do at the last-minute. But, you and your crew have likely already organized a pool party, or at least scoped out some of the best rooftop bars in the city for your celebrations, assuming you're 21 and over. One thing’s for sure, you’ll need to have an outfit with stars and stripes ready for the party.

America is truly brew-tiful, and toasting to new memories made during the sunniest season of the year will be a must. Not to mention, you'll need to capture it all on camera so that you can remember it forever. Maybe you'll pose with your red, white, and blue snow cone, or just show off your new cute bathing suit on social media. If you're taking a road trip for the Fourth of July, you may even choose to grab a few pics near a waterfall or another natural wonder while exploring new corners of the country. You need to share those wild and free vibes with your followers, and let everyone know you're having fun in the sun. These 45 Fourth of July captions with friends will be everything you're looking for when it comes to slaying on the 'Gram with your friends.

lisegagne/E+/Getty Images

"This land was made for you and me." — "This Land Is Your Land" by Woody Guthrie "She's the Fourth of July with freedom in her heart and a firecracker soul." — Zachry K. Douglas "Let freedom ring." "Land of the free, because of the brave." "Red, white, and brew." "We sparkle so much, we could be fireworks." "We the people, like to party." "You make me melt like a popsicle on the Fourth of July." — Little Rascals "America, you're beautiful." "Born to be firecrackers." "The land that we love." "Let's get lit like a firework." "Chillin' and grillin'." "This is where the fun stuff happens." "Until further notice, celebrate everything." "Laughter is America's most important export." — Walt Disney "It's been on blur of fun." — Lily Pulitzer "Sip, sip, hooray!" "Wild, barefoot, and free." "Sunshine on our minds." "Girls just wanna have sun." "Some of the best memories are made in flip flops." — Kellie Elmore "Why limit happy to an hour?" "Hooray for the U.S.A!" "You, me, and the sea." "We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie The Pooh "Bold stripes, bright stars, brave hearts." "A summer I'll always remember, with people I'll never forget." "Food, friends, and sunshine." "Life was meant for good friends and great adventures." "Keep calm and barbecue on." “Can you pick up your phone? That’s freedom ringing.” “Let freedom bling.” “Stripes on our shirts and stars in our eyes.” “We sparkle all year.” “Spilling revolutionary tea.” “Young, wild, and free.” “U.S. of Yay!” “Rosé in the U.S.A.” “Our independence slay.” “Party like it’s 1776.” “American girls.” “Cue the sparklers.” "I love you as much as I love pie." "Lady Lit-berty."

Did you see one that would fit for your feed? Honestly, you'll probably be having so much fun with your friends that you won't even be on your phone — and that's sort of how it should be. But, I would still suggest taking a few seconds at some point during your barbecue or beach bash to pose with your besties. After all, you spent so much time picking out the perfect Fourth of July outfit. It would be a shame if it didn't make it to social media. When all is said and done, throw your tech back into your beach bag, and have some fun in the sun with your best friends this Independence Day.