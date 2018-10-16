You’ll Get A Kick Out Of These 37 Clever Captions For Football Games

Can you smell the nachos in the air? Oh yes, 'tis the season for stadium food and watching football in oversized hoodies. The crowd goes wild! You can't wait to cheer on your team. In fact, you've already started following the stats and are a few weeks into your fantasy league, too. Later on in the season, you're planning on going to a game and sitting right at center field. Whether you're a huge football fan or just joining the bandwagon for the game day snacks and a whole lot of fun, you need some good football captions to match your stadium pics. Those Friday night lights were meant for your feed.

Whenever football gets mentioned this time of year, I can't help but get nostalgic. High school football games come to mind, and cheering on the big teams in my college dorm with my best friends. Somebody always ordered wings for a particularly good game, and everybody broke out their jerseys and shouted at the television when the ref made a call against their team. Personally, I was there for the food — because watching football or attending a football game with your friends means nachos, potato skins, and lots of chips and dip. Yum! Yeah, that's all I need on a lazy Sunday.

This year, you may be going to the stadium or having a party with your friends at home. Over the years, you've watched your favorite players come and go, and sometimes get drafted to other teams. But, you've always stuck by your own "team" of pals. You couldn't imagine cheering on the quarterback with anyone else, which is why you're bound to post at least one picture on social media. Use one of these 37 clever football Instagram captions while you're at it, OK? Trust me, it'll be like your 'gram just kicked the perfect field goal.

Shutterstock

1. "I like big punts and I cannot lie."

2. "Home is where the field is."

3. "Sundays are for football."

4. "We don't keep calm. It's football season."

5. "Forever in love with the Friday night lights."

6. "You think you can beat us? Now that's fantasy football."

7. "I've got that Friday night feelin'." — Unknown

8. "Say it loud. Say it proud."

9. "The huddle is real."

10. "I feel tail-great about this game. Punt very intended."

11. "Football, turkey, and pie! Oh my."

12. "We're family because we root for the same football team."

13. "Fall's out, balls out."

14. "What she tackles, she conquers." — Richard Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

15. "The only thing getting tackled today are these nachos."

16. "Can't really see another squad tryna' cross us." — Drake, "No Tellin'"

17. "Squad goals is getting nachos and cheering for your favorite team."

18. "Dreams demand hustle, fans demand football."

19. "Hustle, hit, never quit."

20. "Didn't get invited to the coin toss, but it's OK because I'm here for the snacks."

21. "Nobody really likes us except for us." — Drake, "6 God"

22. "The bigger the dream, the more important the team." — Robin S. Sharma

23. "Calm before the score."

24. "Stay humble and hustle hard."

25. "Hustle and heart will set you apart."

blackCAT/E+/Getty Images

26. “Lent @TomBrady some change, but I never got my quarter back.”

27. “Out of your (National Football) League.”

28. “I really got a kick out of this.”

29. “Are you a quarterback? Because I want to take you out.”

30. “Came for the nachos, stayed for the... second round of nachos.”

31. “Ballsy moves on the field today.”

32. “The other team can take a hike.”

33. “I swear, they were this close to letting me play this time.”

34. “Got a little work done at the game today. Call that a side hustle.”

35. “Catch you later.”

36. “I love this team to the endzone and back again.”

37. “Meet my number one draft pick: this cold beer.”

Let's talk picture ideas, because that's often the hardest part of any situation where you want to post something on social media. When it comes to football games, you could snag a shot of your favorite player sprinting down the field or stadium lights in all their glory. And if you're watching from home, you could take a selfie in your jersey with your best friend, or just show off that snack spread to your loyal followers.

Truth is, they want to get in the spirit of the season, too. So, they don't mind seeing you support your team. They just want to know that you're having a blast and a few plates of nachos deep. Seriously, I can't stress it enough — no matter what the board may say, you scored if you have some queso in the mix.