Some people watch the Super Bowl for the game, while others are pumped for the commercials. But, you are most excited for the snacks. You can't wait to set up a charcuterie board filled with wings, bean dip, pizza bites, and pita chips to munch on all day long. Luckily, there are many Super Bowl snack recipes on TikTok that will help you score big in the kitchen and with all of your housemates this year.

TikTok is known for its creative dance trends and challenges, but it's also a great place to find some tasty and easy-to-follow recipes. Since each video is limited to only 60 seconds or less, you can really learn a lot by watching one quick TikTok recipe. All you need to do is assemble the right ingredients, and you're ready to prepare a Super Bowl snack recipe from TikTok that you’ll be absolutely obsessed with.

Picking out what snacks to make may be the most difficult step in the process. Scrolling through #SuperBowlSnacks can be overwhelming, so here are eight tasty Super Bowl snack recipes to prepare, including tater tot skewers and Hawaiian roll sliders. Whatever you decide to whip up, you'll definitely win an award for MVP when it comes to your yummy snacks.

1. These Shareable Loaded Tater Tot Skewers TikTok When you're super invested in watching the Super Bowl, you need a snack that's easy to eat. These loaded tater tot skewers from Shannon Doherty (@athomewithshannon) are the perfect bite-sized snack to grab and enjoy. They're also tot-ally delicious.

2. These Spicy Jalapeño Chicken Rolls Roll into your living area with these jalapeño chicken rolls from Stella 'n Spice (@stellanspice). They're less messy to eat than chicken wings. This TikTok even includes a recipe for a jalapeño dipping sauce that can be used for your rolls or with tortilla chips.

3. These Flavorful Popcorn Chicken Bites Another great snack to choose for Super Bowl Sunday is popcorn chicken from HindiCooks (@hindicooks). The chicken might be bite-sized, but it has the perfect amount of flavor. The best part is, you won't even need dipping sauce.

4. This Garlic Cheesy Bread This garlic cheesy bread from TikToker Farrah J (@spicednice) is not only delicious, but also easy to pull apart. You might even want to record a video while pulling the bread apart, because it's so Insta-worthy.

5. These Super Easy Sandwich Sliders These oven sandwiches from Graysan Thieman (@graysanthieman) are prepared with Kings Hawaiian rolls. Honestly, Kings Hawaiian rolls are perfect for sandwich sliders. Follow this recipe as is, or make it your own with whatever meats and cheeses you love.

6. These Vegan Cheeseburger Tater Tot Bites TikTok If you or your roomies are vegan, you'll want to make some snacks that are vegan-friendly. These cheeseburger tater tot bites from @eat_figs_not_pigs use veggie meat and vegan cheese. The most creative part is that the tater tot base resembles a mini potato cup.

7. This Super Easy Spinach Dip You'll want to have a spinach dip for your chips. This recipe from TikToker Carman Grey (@whatsmomcookin) is super easy to follow. You just mix all your ingredients up in one bowl, bake for 30 minutes, and it's ready to serve.