Score Free “Mercury RetroGrande” Nachos From Taco Bell To Ease The Chaos

If you’ve been feeling the bad vibes lately, blame it on Mercury in retrograde — and get ready to let Taco Bell help you out of the funk. The fast food chain is bringing only good vibes with its Mercury RetroGrande Nachos. To help you get through the middle mark of Mercury in retrograde, which falls on Oct. 7 through Oct. 9, here’s how to get free MercuryRetroGrande Nachos from Taco Bell and Uber Eats.

Taco Bell and Uber Eats announced the Mercury retrograde team-up on Thursday, Oct. 7, and the exclusive deal is only available for three days, according to an email from Uber Eats to Elite Daily. To get a free Nachos RetroGrande, which comes with tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, refried beans, beef, tomatoes, and sour cream (and usually costs $5.87), head to Uber Eats during the Oct. 7 to Oct. 9 window.

First, you’ll see the free nacho offer at the top of the Taco Bell menu in the Uber Eats app. From there, you’ll need to place a minimum $12 order from Taco Bell and make sure to add an order of the free RetroGrande Nachos to your cart. When you’re ready to checkout, the discount is automatically applied. After you place your order, all you need to do is wait for the tasty goodness to arrive at your doorstep to ease the chaos.

Courtesy of Uber Eats and Taco Bell

To really up your good energy, you can go to nachocrystal.com to enter to win a nacho-shaped amethyst crystal necklace, which features golden “cheese” dripping from the top. Simply fill out the form with your information and hit submit. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 9, and 1,800 winners selected around Oct. 11. According to Uber Eats, you can use the stone to cleanse your aura to help you feel more tranquil during Mercury retrograde.

As with anything involving crystals, of course, Spencer Pratt is involved (IYKYK). Although the crystal isn’t from his Pratty Daddy line, according to Uber Eats, it is definitely approved by the crystal aficionado himself. You can see him modeling it below:

Courtesy of Uber Eats and Taco Bell

Even if you don't grab the free Mercury RetroGrande Nachos from Taco Bell and Uber Eats in time, you can still enter to win the nacho-shaped crystal.

As you're awaiting your delivery, or if you've opted to visit a Taco Bell in person, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.