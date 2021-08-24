Taco Bell's Breakfast Menu Is Back With 3 Returning Faves

Taco Bell stans who got used to a breakfast burrito (or Crunchwrap) situation in the morning have been going without since March 2020, but that’s about to change. TBH, since it’s been so long, you might be wondering if Taco Bell still has breakfast. Well, the wait is over, and you can once again rise and shine with your favorite morning bites. Here’s everything you need to know about the return of Taco Bell breakfast.

On Monday, Aug. 23, Taco Bell announced it’s bringing back its breakfast menu in the fall, which means you can look forward to making breakfast at the fast food chain part of your routine as cozy season approaches. According to the brand, 90% of Taco Bell restaurants will offer breakfast items beginning in mid-September. Taco Bell introduced breakfast items in 2013 and put a pause on its breakfast offerings at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Cut to fall 2021, and the chain is finally set to bring back the lineup with the help of Lil Nas X in a new breakfast campaign. (ICYDK, Lil Nas X used to work at Taco Bell in Atlanta.)

The epic breakfast comeback includes three fan-favorite items: Toasted Breakfast Burrito varieties that are all under $3. The first is the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito ($1.29), which includes eggs, nacho cheese sauce, and sausage. If you’re a potato fan, you’ll want to check out the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito ($2.19). You can customize the menu item depending on your preferences for meat by choosing either bacon or sausage. The meal also comes with eggs, a combo of three cheeses, and a hash brown. Rounding out the fan-faves is the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito ($2.89), which features two servings of scrambled eggs compared to a Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito. It’s finished off with a three-cheese combo, potato bites, pico de gallo, and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Also on the Taco Bell breakfast menu are hash browns; a Breakfast Crunchwrap filled with bacon, egg, cheese, hash browns, and a jalapeño sauce; and Cinnabon Delights, which are basically dessert for breakfast. You can even perk up with hot and iced coffee as well as Mountain Dew Kickstart.

You’ll want to check with your nearest restaurant about the details of its morning menu and breakfast hours using the Taco Bell store locator. You’ll also want to keep an eye out Taco Bell’s social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, for more news coming this fall, including opportunities to participate in fan experiences with Lil Nas X.

When going to Taco Bell to chow down on breakfast, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.