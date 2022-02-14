As la luna continues to fill up with light ahead of the Feb. 16 full moon, every zodiac sign is feeling the effects, and in more ways than one. Though Aquarius season isn’t necessarily a time when anyone is eager to be acknowledged or perceived, it’s necessary to be seen and appreciated for your abilities — and the emotional meaning of the February 2022 full Snow Moon will present every sign with just that.

The sun is considered to be in its detriment when it’s in Aquarius — the opposite sign of Leo, the place of its domicile — because Aquarius is ruled by Saturn, the exact opposite energy of the sun. Aquarius is not too concerned with being the center of attention; it’s more about innovating outdated structures in order to come up with something better. Aquarius season is also the coldest time of year in the Northern Hemisphere, meaning that the sun isn’t getting many opportunities to shine, which it obviously loves to do. This may be one of the reasons why you’ve been feeling a bit more like a hermit lately, but that mood will quickly begin to fade during the full moon in Leo (aka Snow Moon), so be sure to let your light shine.

iain tall / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

Aquarius is a fixed air sign all about churning out fresh, original ideas, but in order for these ideas to see the light of day, they need to be put out into the open, something that Aquarius energy isn’t the biggest fan of. During this season, there’s more of an emphasis on collective projects, and not so much emphasis on the self or the ego, but ego is a healthy part of the human experience and can’t be neglected entirely. Luckily, this is precisely where Leo energy comes in. Leo is a fixed fire sign all about being acknowledged and appreciated, so during the 2022 Snow Moon, expect the work you’ve been doing behind the scenes to finally get the recognition it deserves.

During a full moon, the sun and moon are exactly opposite each other in the sky, and in your own birth chart, so even if you don’t have planets in Leo or Aquarius, this energy will still show up in your chart somewhere, according to your houses, and this will determine exactly where you’ll see this energy show up.

When Is The February 2022 Full "Snow" Moon In Leo?

As the Aquarius sun fills the moon in Leo up with light starting at 11:56 a.m. ET on Feb. 16, you’ll feel the need to honor your heart, even if it means that you have to ruffle some feathers or make a bold statement. The axis of these two signs is all about being true to yourself, and while it’s incredibly humble of you to steer clear of the limelight, you’ve been working far too hard not to be acknowledged for your unique ways of thinking. Now is the time to embrace your confident, authoritative side. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to bring your ideas to the light of day, this full moon is definitely the perfect time to do so.