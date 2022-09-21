While you may have been sipping on PSLs for a few weeks now, Thursday, Sept. 22 marks the official start of fall 2022 with the autumn equinox. The word “equinox” comes from Latin, meaning “equal night,” which refers to the 12-hour day and night that occurs on this biannual checkpoint. Traditionally, the fall equinox is all about celebrating the first harvest of the season with a festive feast and your favorite people. Start planning your festive harvest dinner party with these 14 delicious fall solstice 2022 recipes from TikTok.

For foodies, this time of year brings a whole new lineup of fresh produce to enjoy and get creative with. Whether your sweet tooth wants to be satiated by a tasty hazelnut cake or you’re craving hearty chili to kick off football season, TikTok is full to the cauldron-brim with fall recipe inspiration. Bookmark these harvest recipe ideas for future weeknight dinners or late-night treat cravings, so you know to keep your kitchen stocked with the essential fall flavors. Solstice celebrations are all about honoring the local harvest, so make it a point to shop your farmers market this year for the freshest produce to use in your comfort dishes. Or, head out to the pumpkin patch and apple orchards for a fun day and take your harvest home to experiment with tons of new recipes. Keep scrolling to check out these hearty and warm fall solstice 2022 recipes that take advantage of the bountiful harvest.

Solstice Simmer Pot @_forthehome Fill your home with the aromas of autumn, thanks to a solstice simmer pot. While this recipe from @_forthehome on TikTok is technically edible, it’s really meant as a way to create a yummy fragrance from your stovetop, using natural harvest flavors like fresh sliced apple, oranges, cinnamon sticks, and star anise.

Baked Brie With Honey Pistachios @yessidothecookingg This crave-worthy fall recipe from @yessidothecookingg is perfect for a solstice dinner party or romantic stay-at-home date night. Just combine chopped pistachios, honey, and thyme, bake the mixture over a block of brie cheese, and dunk into the melted goodness with a slice of crusty bread.

Root Ratatouille @thaqueenofsauce/ This root vegetable ratatouille from @thaqueenofsauce will have you digging our fork in before anyone has a chance to say “Bon appetite!” Using the star produce of the season, including potatoes, apple, yams, and squash, she bakes a loaded skillet with savory garlic, thyme, and olive oil.

Curry Pumpkin Soup @jules.lesneh Fall marks the starts of soup season, and it’s just like the TikTok says: “Gorgeous girls love soup.” Try out @jules.lesneh’s curry pumpkin soup recipe for a warm sip of fall flavors.

Homemade Apple Butter @minimalistbaker After you go apple picking this autumn, use your huge harvest to make homemade apple butter that you can spread on delicious desserts and breakfast sweets all season long. You can make @minimalistbaker’s recipe in one pot, by cooking down dates, chopped apples, cinnamon, ginger, lemon, and water into a spice-forward sweet paste.

Hazelnut Cake @sabsweets Whip up a sweet and nutty hazelnut cake for dessert or even breakfast this fall. @sabsweets’s recipe is fluffy in texture, with smooth frosting and chopped hazelnust for a heavenly crunch. Try this with a dollop of apple butter, and you’ve got a crowd-pleaser.

Harvest Oatmeal Bowl @lahbco You can incorporate the fall harvest in your breakfast too, like in this oatmeal bowl recipe from @lahbco. Load it up with roasted squash, apples, and spices, plus yogurt, peanut butter, maple syrup, and all your favorite cozy additions.

Crispy Jerk Eggplant @50in2020 Bookmark this breaded jerk eggplant recipe from @50in2020 for chilly weeknights when you don’t feel like cooking an elaborate roast for dinner. Just dress your sliced eggplant with spicy jerk sauces, top with breadcrumbs, and pop it in the air fryer for a hearty and satisfying plant-based bite.

Soothing Tea Elixir @chicagobabe00 Autumn is all about filling your mug to the brim with simple pleasures, whether it be a pumpkin spice latte, hot cocoa, or spiced tea This recipe for a fall tea elixir by @chicagobabe007 will leave you feeling warm, energized, and rejuvenated.

Harvest Grain Bowl @rachwolfson For a hearty lunch with tons of flavor, protein, and texture, go for this harvest grain bowl by @rachwolfson. Over a bed of spinach, she layers warm quinoa, roasted squash, chopped apples, chicken, nuts, and dried cranberries, and then tops the bowl with creamy honey maple tahini dressing.

Homemade Apple Cider @glitchedragnarok It’s not officially autumn without a tall glass of crisp apple cider. @glitchedragnarok from #witchtok shows how to make it at home by boiling tons of apples with sugar, cinnamon, cloves, allspice berries, ginger, and nutmeg, then then straining the sauce through a cheesecloth for smooth cider.

Vegetable Soup With Orzo Pasta @hannahtori If you prefer soup with a thinner broth, follow @hannahtori’s recipe for vegetable harvest soup. Throw all your favorite veggies into a bubbling pot (or cauldron) and serve over cooked orzo pasta.

Skillet Plum Cobbler This crispy plum skillet cobbler is super easy to throw together when you want a tarte dessert. @annmarieelaban on TikTok modified this peach cobbler recipe for plums. The best part is you only need one pan.