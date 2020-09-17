It's time to start streaming The Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney+, because "this is Halloween." If there's one thing Disney knows best, it's how to celebrate All Hallow's Eve in style with iconic movies and delicious, Insta-worthy treats you can enjoy all season long. Invite your boo crew over for a movie-marathon sleepover complete with warm apple cider, pajamas, and tons of treats to munch on while you tap into the festivities of the spirited season. Along with a lineup of Disney classics, you’ll want to try some Disney Halloween recipes from TikTok that are based on some of your favorite spooky characters and ‘Gram-worthy treats served in the parks.
October is the time to side with the villains and listen to "Poor Unfortunate Souls" and "Oogie Boogie’s Song" on repeat. You probably can't wait to watch Hocus Pocus for the millionth time ahead of the sequel’s release on Sept. 30 with your best witches, so bookmark this TikTok recipe for spell book brownies to indulge in while the Sanderson sisters cause havoc in Salem. You can also pretend you're spending Halloween at "The Happiest Place on Earth" by making your poison candy apple that looks like something you'd find in the bakery on Main Street or the cottage windowsill from Snow White And The Seven Dwarves.
Meanwhile, if you're looking for something savory, try whipping up the Jack Skellington-themed black bean dip or gooey black graveyard pasta inspired by the Haunted Mansion meals at the Disney Parks. Whatever you’re craving, this list of 15 Disney-inspired Halloween recipes from TikTok has something for every spooky occasion you might have planned this scary season, so bon appétit to a tasty Halloween with plenty of treats.