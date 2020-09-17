It's time to start streaming The Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney+, because "this is Halloween." If there's one thing Disney knows best, it's how to celebrate All Hallow's Eve in style with iconic movies and delicious, Insta-worthy treats you can enjoy all season long. Invite your boo crew over for a movie-marathon sleepover complete with warm apple cider, pajamas, and tons of treats to munch on while you tap into the festivities of the spirited season. Along with a lineup of Disney classics, you’ll want to try some Disney Halloween recipes from TikTok that are based on some of your favorite spooky characters and ‘Gram-worthy treats served in the parks.

October is the time to side with the villains and listen to "Poor Unfortunate Souls" and "Oogie Boogie’s Song" on repeat. You probably can't wait to watch Hocus Pocus for the millionth time ahead of the sequel’s release on Sept. 30 with your best witches, so bookmark this TikTok recipe for spell book brownies to indulge in while the Sanderson sisters cause havoc in Salem. You can also pretend you're spending Halloween at "The Happiest Place on Earth" by making your poison candy apple that looks like something you'd find in the bakery on Main Street or the cottage windowsill from Snow White And The Seven Dwarves.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for something savory, try whipping up the Jack Skellington-themed black bean dip or gooey black graveyard pasta inspired by the Haunted Mansion meals at the Disney Parks. Whatever you’re craving, this list of 15 Disney-inspired Halloween recipes from TikTok has something for every spooky occasion you might have planned this scary season, so bon appétit to a tasty Halloween with plenty of treats.

01 Jack Skellington Oreo Pops @seasonalcalendar Turn Jack Skellington sweet with these adorable oreo pops inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. @seasonalcalendar on TiKTok shows how easy they are to make with just white chocolate and Oreo cookies. You can never have too much Jack Skellington food this time of year. He is the Pumpkin King, after all.

02 Halloweentown Marshmallow Spiders @gabby.jaye It’s officially hot cocoa season, which means it’s time to stock up on marshmallows. But what if those sweet pillows could grow legs, crawl over your mug, and plop themselves into the warm bath of chocolate, like the marshmallow spiders in Halloweentown? This year, you can bring them to life with this Disney Halloween recipe from @gabby.jaye on TikTok, which shows you how to construct marshmallow spiders with white chocolate and pretzel sticks.

03 Poison Caramel Apple @hauz.and.co One of the most iconic villains in Disney history is the Evil Queen from Snow White, who infamously tricks the princess into eating that poison apple. You can make the spooky treat in your own cauldron at home this Halloween, with @hauz.and.co’s recipe that uses melted caramel, white chocolate, and a crisp granny smith apple.

04 Oogie Boogie Trifle @mydisneylandhome This Oogie Boogie Trifle from The Nightmare Before Christmas looks scarier than it tastes. @mydisneylandhome shows how to layer bright green pudding, crushed Oreos, chocolate cake crumbles, and rainbow gummy worms to make this terrifying treat.

05 Hocus Pocus Spell Book Brownies @fandomfoodies If Winifred Sanderson saw these brownies by @fandomfoodies, she'd probably yell, "Book!" These adorable brownies are decorated to look just like the iconic spell book from the original Hocus Pocus.

06 Snow White’s “Grumpy” Apple Pie @oliveandeva Apple pie is a staple snack during the fall time, so check out this recipe by @oliveandeva that’s inspired by the pie Snow White makes for Grumpy in Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs when he reluctantly allows her to crash in their cottage. With buttery crust and crisp red apples, this classic autumn pie recipe will give you all the cottagecore feels.

07 Nightmare Before Christmas Black Bean Queso Dip @lunchboxdad For something savory, try @lunchboxdad’s Jack Skellington black bean and queso dip. It's perfect for any Halloween parties at home with your roomies. You just need to cut a slice of provolone in order to make the cute Jack face.

08 “Gray Stuff” From Beauty And The Beast @alishamitchum Have you ever wondered what the “Gray Stuff” tastes like in the dinner scene of Beauty And The Beast, and haven’t had the chance to try it at the Disney Parks? You can make this mysterious sweet at home with @alishamitchum’s TikTok recipe, which combines crushed Oreo cookies and cool whip for a shortbread cookie topper.

09 Haunted Mansion Graveyard Pasta @therosetable This pasta is so creepy, you might think your dinner is haunted. Straight from Disney Park’s Haunted Mansion dinners, you can make the black-tinted alfredo sauce with @therosetable’s Graveyard Pasta recipe on TikTok.

10 Club 33 Pumpkin Beignets @mxriyum According to Thrillist, Club 33 is located in Disneyland's New Orleans Square and open to members only. While you may be wishing on a star for an invite to dine there, you can make some Club 33-inspired pumpkin beignets at home right now, by following @mxriyum’s TikTok recipe. These delicious pumpkin-flavored beignets will make a great sweet treat for your Halloween dinner night with bae.

11 Mickey Candy Corn Cupcakes @jetplanemommy It wouldn't be Disney without Mickey Mouse-shaped treats, so here's a TikTok for how to make Mickey Halloween cupcakes, posted by @jetplanemommy. It's easy to achieve the iconic mouse ears with mini Oreo cookies and candy corn-colored frosting. You can even add glittery sprinkles on top for a touch of magic.

12 Cheshire Cat Tails @bethanyvinton At the Cheshire Café in the Magic Kingdom, you'll find these Cheshire Cat Tail treats based on the mischievous character from Alice in Wonderland. Now, thanks to this recipe by @bethanyvinton, you can make this Disney World treat at home anytime you'd like. The puff pastry twisted with chocolate chips and purple icing looks just like the cat's colorful tail.

13 Ghost & Coffin Hand Pies @therosetable You can have a Haunted Mansion-inspired feast from your own house this Halloween that tastes just as good as it does at the Disney Parks. @therosetable shared her recipe on TikTok for the ghost and coffin-shaped hand pies that are served for dinner in the Haunted Mansion. All you need is premade pie crust, brie cheese, and jam, for a crispy and tart bite that she served over a spinach salad.

14 Alice In Wonderland “Eat Me” Magic Cookies @arianafeygin If you’re throwing an enchanted tea or hot cocoa party this Halloween season, check out this recipe for the “Eat Me” sugar cookies from Alice in Wonderland. Thanks to @arianafeygin, these pretty pastel cookies taste like magic, even if they don’t make you shrink and grow taller.

15 The Nightmare Before Christmas White Chocolate Ghost Strawberries @officialfye You can decorate chocolate covered strawberries to look like Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas for a Halloween party with this super easy how-to by @officialfye on TikTok.