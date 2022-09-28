Aversion of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 27, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October

Libra season usually marks a particularly social (and flirty!) time — it *is* the dawn of cuffing season after all. But for a few signs, that packed calendar might feel more draining than exciting, which unfortunately just means there’s inner work to be done, UGH. The timing totally sucks, landing right after a particularly chaotic Mercury retrograde. But! If these zodiac signs can rise to the occasion, they’ll be in a good spot while everyone else is Going Through It during Scorpio season. READ MORE

*That* Adam & Behati Handhold Revealed Some Complicated Feelings 👀

After cheating allegations (and very bad sexts on Levine’s part) arose last week, the Maroon 5 singer took to Instagram to clear the air — aka deny anything beyond sending flirtatious DMs and announce that he and his wife Behati are working things out. The two were then spotted together holding hands, which seemed to back that up, but according to the body language expert we asked, things are definitely not that simple. READ MORE

Your Fourth House In Astrology Represents Your Deepest Emotions

When you want the ~tea~ on the specific ways you approach your home and family life, you’ll want to do a deep dive on your fourth house. Understanding this placement is key for unlocking the “you” you are when you’re totally alone and in your feels. And, since this is the part of you nobody else ever sees, it's extra important for understanding why our sweet, dumb little brains do the things they do. READ MORE

Black Lipstick Is The Moody, Dramatic Beauty Trend To Try ASAP

Black lipstick comes in and out and style, but thanks to this Lily James Versace ad from the past summer and the prevalence of goth glam looks at the VMAs red carpet, it's fully *in* again — just in time for spooky season. The best part? Because black lipstick is such a statement maker, it can totally stand alone. Now that's a hack for no makeup-makeup if I ever heard one. READ MORE

