Adam & Behati Held Hands Amid Those Cheating Accusations

It looks like Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are working things out together — just like Levine said they would. ICYMI, after cheating accusations surfaced on TikTok, Levine took to Instagram on Sept. 20 to clear the air. According to him, he “did not have an affair,” but definitely “crossed a line” by flirting with other women. He added, “[Prinsloo and I] will get through it and we will get through it together.” So far, it seems like Levine was right. Though Prinsloo hasn’t commented on the accusations yet herself, they were spotted out together, holding hands, on Sept. 21. And yet according to a body language expert, it might not be quite that simple. Apparently, there were some signs in Prinsloo and Levine’s body language — including *that* handhold — that hint at lingering tension.

Ahead, Patti Wood, body language expert and author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, analyzes the paparazzi photos of Levine and Prinsloo — and she discerns some interesting details about the way they were holding hands.

First, Wood notices how Prinsloo and Levine aren’t exactly walking together despite the fact that they’re holding hands. That might not seem like much, but per Wood, this is different from Prinsloo and Levine’s baseline. “Typically, they’re on the same plane, walking together side-by-side,” she adds. For couples, that kind of joint movement, as seen in the photo below, signals unity.

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

However, the way Levine and Prinsloo were walking on Sept. 21 hints at some tension. “She’s walking in front of him slightly. She’s ahead of him, and he’s having to reach far to hold her hand,” she explains. Prinsloo’s arm was doing the opposite. Instead of reaching back toward her husband, Prinsloo’s “elbow is pointed away from him rather than towards him,” Wood says.

In another snapshot, the couple’s hands are lifted — not quite as casual as your typical, everyday version of holding hands. “Usually, it’s at a natural level around hip height,” Wood explains. Here though, “they’re holding it up for the cameras.” 👀

Their grasp is also a little off. “Their fingers are reaching out and away from rather than their fingers interlacing,” she says.

So, um, what does that all mean? According to Wood, Prinsloo’s body language says something like, “I’m not going to be right by your side in this.” OK, so that might sound harsh, but the tension in her neck and the tightness in her lips hint at discomfort and “distaste.”

Of course, if Levine and Prinsloo’s handhold was a little strained in these photos, that only makes sense. As Wood explains, their body language could be related to the “scrutiny of press”— aka, Prinsloo might simply have been in a rush to avoid cameras, leading to the awkward pics.

Despite their slightly uncomfortable version of holding hands, it’s looking like Levine and Prinsloo are continuing to stand by each other’s side.