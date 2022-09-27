Every year, beauty brands release advent calendars filled with little surprises for each of the 12 days leading up to Christmas. A beauty lover’s dream, right? Well, not everyone’s thrilled when they come at high price tag and are filled with tiny products or ... stickers. (Remember when TikTok lost it over the $825 Chanel advent calendar?) That’s why fans are getting excited about Kylie Jenner’s 2022 Kylie Cosmetics advent calendar which dropped on Sept. 16 at Nordstrom and is now available on the Kylie Cosmetics website.

The gift set features nine full-sized products, two travel-sized products, and a headband for $180. The only two travel-size items the calendar are skin care items and, honestly, you can’t fault her for that — full-size skin care simply wouldn’t fit into the calendar. Based on the average prices of Kylie Cosmetics products, Jenner’s advent calendar seems like it might actually be worth the money. Interested in scooping up the Kylie Cosmetics 12 Days Advent Calendar Holiday Set? Below, you’ll find a breakdown of each item to see if it’s worth the cost — and the hype.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

ProducteditEdit Productmore_vert

Product Id160255130

ButtonYes

Button TextSee on Nordstrom

Link Urlno Link Url

Nameno Name

Descriptionno Description

Sponsorno Sponsor

Kylie Cosmetics 12 Days Advent Calendar Holiday Set

Nordstrom

$180

Product URL: https://www.nordstrom.com/s/12-days-advent-calendar-holiday-set-nordstrom-exclusive-limited-edition/7149568‌

Here’s everything you’ll get in the Kylie Cosmetics 12 Days Advent Calendar Holiday Set, along with what each product would cost if you purchased it individually.

*The travel-size Coconut Body Lotion and Clarifying Facial Oil are only available in full sizes outside of this collection. The full-size Kylie Skin Coconut Body Lotion costs $25 for eight ounces. The full-size Kylie Skin Clarifying Facial Oil costs $25 for .7 ounces.

The full-size Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin products in this advent calendar set would cost you $172 if you purchased each one individually. Though, the travel-size products are trickier to compare to the full-size versions. At .34 ounces, the travel-size Clarifying Facial Oil contains about half of the product you’d get from the full-size version. The travel-size Coconut Body Lotion contains just 1/8 of what you’d get from the full-size version. Given that both of these products cost $25, they’re definitely worth more than the $8 remaining in the gift set’s total cost.

If you’re looking at price alone, this advent calendar offers major bang for its buck. Since Kylie Cosmetics products are known to sell out, if you’re a fan, go ahead and move on this set. You’ll be paying less than you would if you bought these products one by one and you’re guaranteed to have a very glam 12 days of Christmas.