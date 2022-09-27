Pop culture icon Julia Fox never ceases to stun. From “fox eye” makeup tutorials that serve more dark knight than fluffy-tailed vixen to revving the engine on the celebrity bleached brow train, Fox never shies away from a major beauty moment. The model’s recent jaunt to Italy for Milan fashion week is no exception. For her week of sitting front row, Fox swapped her signature medium-brown hair for a streaky shade of blue that is, to put it mildly, a lot of look. While Fox was photographed with her blue hair as far back as Sept. 21, you’d have to be following Milan Fashion Week to get a glimpse of it. Regular folks, yours truly included, first spotted Fox’s new blue hair on Monday, Sept. 26, when she shared the look on her Instagram page.

According to the tags on Fox’s Instagram post, her icy new shade was created by hairstylist Ezio Diaferia. Throughout her time in Milan, Fox’s blue hair was styled to appear wet, giving the model big aquatic energy, parted down the middle, and split into three sections — two in the front and one in the back. While there’s no word yet on whether or not Fox’s new blue look was brought on by bleach or was a one-off styling decision, the style is just as avant-garde as Fox’s fans have come to expect.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fox’s new hairstyle was paired with an equally iconic makeup look created by Luca Cianciolo. Her bleached brows were starkly contrasted against her signature thick black liner and paired with a lilac lip. The cool-toned neutral lip only heightened the iciness of the look — it’s definitely not giving 98.6 degrees. Can’t you just picture her emerging from the water, blue hair around her face, luring boats onto the rocky shore?

Fox’s ‘fit really brought home her oceanic vibes. The patent leather matching set included a zip-up jacket, micro mini skirt, and matching blue opera gloves, all in a deep, rich shade of blue. Lest she look too monochromatic, the look was broken up by a patent black heels boots, and a black leather bag. Fox rarely strays from her signature shade — black — so it’s refreshing to see her in a pop of color, even if it’s still somber and dark. Fox never disappoints when it comes to pushing the boundaries of beauty trends and followers of her style would expect nothing less from her at Milan Fashion Week. As for what’s next, I can only imagine. Maybe green?