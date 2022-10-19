Elite Daily Newsletter: October 18, 2022
Emma Watson's sweet tribute to Tom Felton, a new 'Star Wars'-themed ColourPop palette is on its way, and more.
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on October 18, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
Emma Watson Called Tom Felton Her "Soulmate"
If you've been shipping Hermione + Draco since forever, then I have something very sweet to share with you. Tom Felton recently released a memoir, Beyond The Wand: The Magic And Mayhem Of Growing Up As A Wizard, and Emma Watson penned a lovely foreword in tribute to her former cast mate. Accio Kleenex, amirite?? READ MORE
Normani Is Done With Other People’s Opinions Of Her Aesthetic
It’s taken time for Normani to shed her Fifth Harmony skin. At 26, the “New to You” singer has been in the public eye for more than a decade, but has spent most of that time without the freedom to express herself. But now, as a grown woman and solo artist with creative control over her image, Normani’s throwback-influenced and sensuality-centered aesthetic is the only one she’s channeling. Exploring her true tastes in fashion and beauty is something the singer appreciates, given what it took to get to where she is today. READ MORE
TRENDING
It's Official: BTS Is On Hiatus To Complete Their Military Service 🇰🇷
Hailey Bieber's Red Hair Is All The Halloween Inspo You Need 👩🦰
Student Debt Cancellation Is Finally Happening, Here's How To Get It 💸
I'm Glad My Mom Died Author Jennette McCurdy Signs A HUGE New Book Deal 📚
ColourPop Just Released A Palette In Honor Of C-3PO
Colourpop has always been known for making bold collections, and I would argue that their boldest (and gold-est) palette just dropped. This one celebrates lovable and anxious droid C-3PO with nine shimmering pressed powder shades. Also, I just realized that C-3PO is probably a Virgo. Maybe with a Leo rising? (You can't *literally* be gold and not have any Leo placements, c'mon.) READ MORE
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn's Zodiac Compatibility Is Pretty Surprising
Despite the aggravatingly few glimpses the world gets into their relationship, Taylor Swift and her London Boy seem to be in it for the long haul. I mean, Joe Alwyn did co-write several songs on Folklore and Evermore, and if that’s not evidence of true love, then I don’t know what is. Most everyone seems to agree these two are meant to be, which is why Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's astrological compatibility may surprise you. READ MORE
MORE FUN STUFF
How The Sims Revolutionized Digital Fashion
What To Know About The "Dry Cleansing" Skin Care Hack
Test TikTok’s "Red Nail Theory" With These Edgy Fall Manicures
Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.