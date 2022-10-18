Attention all Dramione fans: Emma Watson penned the loveliest tribute to Tom Felton for the foreword of his memoir Beyond The Wand: The Magic And Mayhem Of Growing Up As A Wizard. (Yes, the title’s a mouthful.) In the book, released on Oct. 13, Watson shared her feelings toward Felton, and her quote about him being her “soulmate” is amortentia-worthy.

“You know that person in your life who makes you feel seen?” Watson wrote, per Insider. “That person who is somehow a witness to all that unfolds? That person who knows — really knows — what is happening to you and what you're going through, without anything having to be said? For me, that person is Tom Felton.”

Watson touched on their long history together — including the crush she had on Felton when they first started working together. “When we first met, I was a moony and probably rather annoying 9-year-old girl who followed him round like a puppy, desperate for his attention,” she explained.

Despite her crush, according to both Watson and Felton, nothing romantic ever happened between them. “Like Tom, I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship. For more than 20 years now we've loved each other in a special way, and I've lost count of the times that people have said to me, ‘You must have drunkenly made out, just once! You must have kissed! There must be something!'"

Turns out, they haven’t. “But what we have is far deeper than that. It's one of the purest loves I can think of. We're soulmates, and we've always had each other's backs. I know we always will. It makes me emotional to think about it,” Watson wrote.

Watson wasn’t the only one to open up about their relationship. In his memoir, he also wrote about their complicated feelings toward one another. “I've always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear," Felton explained. "That isn't to say there's never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times."

“Rumors started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on. I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time knew straightaway that there was something unspoken between us,” he continued. 👀

Apparently, he used to say that he “love[d] her like a sister,” but always knew that wasn’t quite right. “I don't think I was ever in love with Emma, but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else,” he wrote.

Well, if I could wave a magic wand, I’d want these two “soulmates” to give their “purest love” a chance.