Elite Daily Newsletter: May 24, 2022

There Is So Much Breakup Drama Between Liam Payne And Maya Henry

Sometimes you wake up and think you are still engaged, then you check IG and notice that your fiancé has his arms wrapped around someone who is not you. At least, this is what happened to Maya Henry. Or is it? (Gasp!) What exactly is Liam doing with model Aliana Mawla? Are Liam and Maya still engaged? There are some murky timelines here, so it’s time to do a deep dive and figure this all out. READ MORE

Holly Humberstone Is Living The Dream

I’m going to go on record and say that this really is Holly Humberstone’s year. The British indie pop singer has been compared to Bon Iver and Lorde, so she’s in good company. And, considering that she is currently on tour with Olivia Rodrigo, it looks like the only place for her to go is up! Elite Daily spoke with Humberstone about her journey as she gears up to headline her own tour this fall. READ MORE

This Harry Styles Manicure Is Just The Cutest Thing In The World

During his One Night Only in New York show, he really put his heart on his sleeve. No, literally: He was wearing a heart-patterned sweater. And there was plenty of love to go around as he continuously thanked the people in the audience for their support. But Styles also put his love on full display in another way: this adorable mani. READ MORE

The Detail You Might Have Missed In The New Thor Trailer

When times are tough, Taika Waititi shows up and reminds us how to have a good time. The latest trailer for his upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder is here, and true to MCU form, it is packed with little Easter eggs. There is one that you might have missed, so I am going to need you to watch it again and focus on Chris Hemsworth’s shirtless body (yes, poor you). READ MORE

