Dating Yourself? Here Are 40 Solo Date Ideas To Try Out

Imagine this: It’s the peak of summer and you’re sitting at a fancy New England restaurant by the sea enjoying a five-course meal (“I’ll take the lobster, please.”) and a glass of bubbly (“Dom Pérignon? Perfect!”)…alone. Yes, solo. Now doesn’t that sound blissful? Who says you need another person to go on a date? Say “hello” to solo dating.

There are plenty of good reasons why you should take yourself out more. For one, you don’t need to coordinate calendars with another person (whew). Two: Not only is taking yourself out on a date a great form of self-care, but it also allows you to honor the relationship you have with, well, you — the most important relationship you will ever have!

Plus, if you’re in the dating pool, having a strong relationship with yourself creates a deeper awareness about what you might need and want from a significant other. “Dating yourself can teach you about what you enjoy, how you like to give and receive love, and informs you of your patterns, beliefs, and values,” Arielle D’ Angelo, LGBTQ+ self-love coach and founder of WeTheRainbow, tells Elite Daily. By being more self-aware, you’re better equipped to advocate for yourself in future relationships.

If you’re intrigued and now wondering, “How can I date myself?” don’t you worry, Elite Daily has outlined a list of 40 solo date ideas — from simple to fancy — for when you’re wanting to shower yourself with some extra love.

As a reminder: Whether it’s for five minutes or several hours, you can always prioritize creating time and space for you!

Simple Solo Date Ideas

blackCAT/E+/Getty Images

Go on a nature walk. Put on your favorite movie, pop some popcorn, and have a chill night in. Go to a museum. Grab a face mask and have a DIY spa night at home. Book a yoga or fitness class. Put on your favorite album and go for a drive. Get a mani-pedi. Sign up to volunteer for a cause you’re passionate about. Treat yourself to some retail therapy, and go thrift shopping. Grab a book and head to your local coffee shop to read and be the main character.

Fancy Solo Date Ideas

Cook yourself an extravagant meal. Have dinner at a fancy restaurant. Book yourself a night at a swanky hotel. Tour a winery and attend a wine tasting while there. Book a spa day or facial. Attend an art gallery opening. Put on a formal dress and go to the opera. Take a French macaron making class. Make yourself a charcuterie board with expensive meats and cheeses (pairs nicely with your favorite glass of red). Book a nighttime helicopter ride.

Seasonal Solo Date Ideas

Sergio Monti / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Book a cabin upstate for a solo weekend getaway. Sign up for a floral arrangement class. Go on a bike ride along the beach. Attend a surfing class. Sign up for a beginner’s ski class. Have a picnic at sunset. Go on a hike and enjoy the fall foliage. Go to a farmer’s market. Go apple picking and bake some apple-flavored treats with your new, fresh apples. Buy yourself some roses and have a solo Valentine’s Day date at your favorite restaurant.

Fun Solo Date Ideas

Check out a live show. Sign up for a cooking class. Attend a pottery workshop. Play tourist in your own city, and schedule a guided tour. Grab your favorite sex toy, light some candles, and have a steamy solo sesh. Book a photographer and have a solo photoshoot. Book a solo trip somewhere you’ve always wanted to visit. Sign up for a dance lesson. Attend a play or musical. Go skydiving or bungee jumping.

Expert:

Arielle D’ Angelo, LGBTQ+ self-love coach and founder of WeTheRainbow