There's nothing better than coming home at the end of a long day and un-wine-ding with a glass of your favorite wine. Whether it’s Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, or maybe even rosé, pouring a glass and sipping it in the evening is something you look forward to. You might enjoy it with dinner, in your nightly bubble bath, as a nightcap before bed, with your BFFs, or any combination of those things. But any way you enjoy it, it'll definitely be a moment worth sharing with your friends, so you'll need to be armed with wine captions for all the Instagram pictures you plan to take.

While you might not have understood all the hype around wine in the past, you’re all about it now. Maybe it’s because your palate has gotten more ~refined~, or maybe you’ve found your favorite type of wine. Either way, now you’re a wine lover, and it’s one of your favorite go-to adult beverages when hanging with friends.

So whether it's red, white, or pink, grab a bottle, pour a glass (or two), and enjoy your evening at home or at a restaurant with friends or your SO. Of course, you’ll want to take lots of pictures so all of your social media followers can also be inspired to relax with a glass of wine in hand, and you need the perfect wine caption to accompany it. Whether it’s a Monday night and you’re watching The Bachelor or you’re treating yourself to a bubble bath and decide to send a Snapchat drinking wine in the tub, sip back and relax while scrolling through these wine captions.

"Wine a little, laugh a lot." “You can't sip with us." "I make grape decisions." "Say you'll be wine." “Either give me more wine or leave me alone." — Rumi "Stop and smell the rosé." "No wine left behind." "Wine flies when you're having fun." "Great minds drink alike." "Sip, sip hooray." "Here for the right riesling." "Partners in wine." "I'm on cloud wine." "Everything happens for a riesling, right?" "My day just went from super to sip-erb, real quick." "It's wine o'clock." "Time to wine down." "I need to re-wine my life." "Love the wine you're with." "Wine not?" "Be kind, and re-wine." "Wine, because it's not good to keep things bottled up." "A good day starts with coffee, and ends with wine." "Will you accept this rosé?" "I'm not a wino. I'm a wineYES!" "You're the wine that I want." "Oh, sweet child of wine." "You had me at merlot." "Tonight's forecast: 99 percent chance of wine." “Cabernet? More like, caber-yay!" "Back that glass up." "Hakuna Moscato. It means drink wine." "I mead more wine." "Read between the wines." "Adulting makes me wine." "You are so bottlefull to me." "Home is where the wine is." "Giving you more reasons to wine." "Wine is the answer. What was the question?" "Sip happens." “Making pour decisions.” “I don’t complain, I just wine.” “I left him on red.” “Wine gets better with age, I get better with wine.” “A glass of wine is always a good idea.” “Never met a wine I didn’t like.” “A meal without wine is just breakfast.” “You look like I need wine.” “Keep calm and pour on.” “My only regret in life is that I did not drink more wine.” — Ernest Hemingway “Wine is life.” “Save water, drink wine.” "Too much of anything is bad, but too much of Champagne is just right." — F. Scott Fitzgerald “If there won’t be wine, I’m not coming.” “Love at first sip.”