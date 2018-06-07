40 Wine Puns For Captions, To Give Your IG Feed A Taste Of The Good Life
It doesn't take much to fall head over heels in love with a glass of wine. Once that perfect bottle of red, white, or rosé blesses your tastebuds, it's practically a done deal. It's liquid perfection that anyone over 21 has clinked their glasses to more than once. In fact, you're no stranger to posting a selfie with some merlot in your stemless wine glass at a rooftop bar. And since you don't plan on trading in your adult grape juice for a cocktail anytime soon, you'll need wine puns for captions for those #WineWednesday and #ThirstyThursday pics.
Whether you're enjoying a glass solo or with a group of your favorite people, whenever there's wine involved, you are in good company. And if you're that girl who orders wine at the bar on the reg, you know it serves as a great conversation starter. (Let's be real: You can talk for days about your fave blend).
If wine is your drink of choice, you're not alone, girl. Millennials (who are of the legal drinking age) are seriously here for that "rosé all day" life in the summertime, and it's safe to say frosé pictures have taken over the 'Gram. So, you might as well express your true feels for wine ASAP, and start sharing your journey of sipping.
When you're a wino, your wanderlust for wine can't really be tamed. Needless to say, whatever type of wine situation you might find yourself in, there's a pun that pairs perfectly with it. Your wine and punny captions will send some carefree vibes to your feed. If you want your followers to wear a smile just as big as yours, pour yourself a glass and let any of these captions give them a taste of the good life.
1. "Wine a little, laugh a lot." — Unknown
2. "Say you'll be wine." — Unknown
3. "You had me at merlot." — Unknown
4. "Here for the right riesling." — Unknown
5. "Will you accept this rosé?" — Unknown
6. "You can't sip with us." — Unknown
7. "Time to wine down." — Unknown
8. "Sip, sip hooray." — Unknown
9. "It isn't good to keep things bottled up." — Unknown
10. "Read between the wines." — Unknown
11. "On cloud wine." — Unknown
12. "My day just went from super to sip-erb, real quick." — Unknown
13. "Cabernet. More like, caber-yay!" — Unknown
14. "Hakuna Moscato. It means drink wine." — Unknown
15. "Adulting makes me wine." — Unknown
16. "Partners in wine." — Unknown
17. "No wine left behind." — Unknown
18. "Be kind, re-wine." — Unknown
19. "I mead more wine." — Unknown
20. "Sip happens." — Unknown
21. "I'm not a wino. I'm a wineYES!" — Unknown
22. "It's wine o'clock." — Unknown
23. "Stop and smell the rosé." — Unknown
25. "Is that a yay or cabernet?" — Unknown
26. "Everything happens for a riesling, right?" — Unknown
27. "Back that glass up." — Unknown
28. "Giving you more reasons to wine." — Unknown
29. "Alcohol you later." — Unknown
30. "Love the wine you're with." — Unknown
31. "Great minds drink alike." — Unknown
32. "I make pour decisions." — Unknown
33. "Chardonnay or should I go?" — Unknown
34. "Rosé all day." — Unknown
35. "Let's get fizzical. Pass the prosecco." — Unknown
36. "Oh, sweet child of wine." — Unknown
37. "I need to re-wine my life." — Unknown
38. "You're the wine that I want." — Unknown
39. "You are so bottlefull to me." — Unknown
40. "Another glass? Wine not?!" — Unknown
Wine is a universal language that calls for a good time. Pour it up with friends, post for the public, and leave the rest to sipping the afternoon away.