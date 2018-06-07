It doesn't take much to fall head over heels in love with a glass of wine. Once that perfect bottle of red, white, or rosé blesses your tastebuds, it's practically a done deal. It's liquid perfection that anyone over 21 has clinked their glasses to more than once. In fact, you're no stranger to posting a selfie with some merlot in your stemless wine glass at a rooftop bar. And since you don't plan on trading in your adult grape juice for a cocktail anytime soon, you'll need wine puns for captions for those #WineWednesday and #ThirstyThursday pics.

Whether you're enjoying a glass solo or with a group of your favorite people, whenever there's wine involved, you are in good company. And if you're that girl who orders wine at the bar on the reg, you know it serves as a great conversation starter. (Let's be real: You can talk for days about your fave blend).

If wine is your drink of choice, you're not alone, girl. Millennials (who are of the legal drinking age) are seriously here for that "rosé all day" life in the summertime, and it's safe to say frosé pictures have taken over the 'Gram. So, you might as well express your true feels for wine ASAP, and start sharing your journey of sipping.

When you're a wino, your wanderlust for wine can't really be tamed. Needless to say, whatever type of wine situation you might find yourself in, there's a pun that pairs perfectly with it. Your wine and punny captions will send some carefree vibes to your feed. If you want your followers to wear a smile just as big as yours, pour yourself a glass and let any of these captions give them a taste of the good life.

1. "Wine a little, laugh a lot." — Unknown

2. "Say you'll be wine." — Unknown

3. "You had me at merlot." — Unknown

4. "Here for the right riesling." — Unknown

5. "Will you accept this rosé?" — Unknown

6. "You can't sip with us." — Unknown

7. "Time to wine down." — Unknown

8. "Sip, sip hooray." — Unknown

9. "It isn't good to keep things bottled up." — Unknown

10. "Read between the wines." — Unknown

11. "On cloud wine." — Unknown

12. "My day just went from super to sip-erb, real quick." — Unknown

13. "Cabernet. More like, caber-yay!" — Unknown

14. "Hakuna Moscato. It means drink wine." — Unknown

15. "Adulting makes me wine." — Unknown

16. "Partners in wine." — Unknown

17. "No wine left behind." — Unknown

18. "Be kind, re-wine." — Unknown

19. "I mead more wine." — Unknown

20. "Sip happens." — Unknown

21. "I'm not a wino. I'm a wineYES!" — Unknown

22. "It's wine o'clock." — Unknown

23. "Stop and smell the rosé." — Unknown

25. "Is that a yay or cabernet?" — Unknown

26. "Everything happens for a riesling, right?" — Unknown

27. "Back that glass up." — Unknown

28. "Giving you more reasons to wine." — Unknown

29. "Alcohol you later." — Unknown

30. "Love the wine you're with." — Unknown

31. "Great minds drink alike." — Unknown

32. "I make pour decisions." — Unknown

33. "Chardonnay or should I go?" — Unknown

34. "Rosé all day." — Unknown

35. "Let's get fizzical. Pass the prosecco." — Unknown

36. "Oh, sweet child of wine." — Unknown

37. "I need to re-wine my life." — Unknown

38. "You're the wine that I want." — Unknown

39. "You are so bottlefull to me." — Unknown

40. "Another glass? Wine not?!" — Unknown

Wine is a universal language that calls for a good time. Pour it up with friends, post for the public, and leave the rest to sipping the afternoon away.