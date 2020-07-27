Thor: Love & Thunder Is Going To Be So Packed With Celebs

Marvel has confirmed four leading roles for Love & Thunder:

Hemsworth returns as Thor

Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie

Portman will come back after sitting out from Thor: Ragnarok as Jane Foster, who has become Lady Thor

Christian Bale has been cast as Gorr the God Butcher

Waititi is also expected to reprise his role as Korg, but that has not been confirmed. Fan-favorites like Sif are also unconfirmed at this time.

While the first three leading roles were already known to fans, Bale's Gorr the God Butcher is a new face. According to the comics, Gorr grew up on a barren planet, believing gods could not exist. If they did, why would they let his family and people suffer? When he then learned gods did, in fact, exist, he vowed to murder them all.

Another actor confirmed for the film: Russell Crowe. According to Deadline, his appearance was meant to be some sort of surprise cameo, but leaked pictures from the set gave it away. Even so, Marvel is not confirming him officially, and no one knows who he is playing. Considering the "surprise cameo" status, it could be a play on his famous Gladiator character, but no one knows for sure.

Also, set pictures from Australia via The Daily Mail seem to confirm another A-lister joining the cast: Melissa McCarthy. The photos show McCarthy dressed as a character fans will instantly recognize: Hela, Thor: Ragnarok's villain. Played by Cate Blanchett, Hela in her green and black headdress became instantly iconic. But she met her demise in the last film, so her return might seem odd to audiences. However, if these pictures are correct, McCarthy's appearance as "Hela" is part of Waititi's ongoing play-within-a-movie gag, in which an acting troupe recreates scenes from earlier films. Both Chris Hemsworth's brother Luke and Matt Damon, who played "Thor" and "Loki" in the last gag (respectively), were reportedly spotted on set with McCarthy too.

As for any crossovers from other Marvel films, that's still up in the air. Vin Diesel, who voices Groot, said several of the Guardians of the Galaxy will have cameos in the film. (That makes sense, as Thor took off with the GotG crew at the end of Avengers: Endgame.) On top of that, Variety reported Chris Pratt has signed on to play Star-Lord in Thor 4. But Marvel thus far has not confirmed any of this.