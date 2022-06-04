Elite Daily Newsletter: June 3, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on June 3, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Kim And Pete Are Enjoying Each Other’s Company…A Lot

This week we finally got the one thing that we have been waiting for on The Kardashians. No, Scott didn’t find inner peace — Kim opened up about her relationship with Pete. Specifically, how she did not envision a relationship with him, but then they kissed for a sketch at SNL and the rest is history. Oh, and she also gave us an indication about ahem, Pete’s BDE, and if sex over 40 really is as good as everyone says it is. READ MORE

How To Soft-Launch Your Sexuality

“Coming out is tough,” says Claire Holt, a TikTok creator whose video about soft-launching your sexuality has more than 35,000 views. “It’s not only difficult but just unnecessary to sit down with every person you know and come out to them one at a time.” A soft launch of your gender or sexuality can actually be way easier on your mental health, too. READ MORE

Once I Came Out, Dating Suddenly Became So Hot... And Complicated

“In the past, I had always felt hesitation in my interactions with women, as if there was a wrong way to do intimacy. But now that a strange man locked himself in the bathroom with me, that angst turned into passion. Finally locking eyes, I let the seconds pass between us. I breathed in as he exhaled.” READ MORE

Gwyneth Paltrow And Kourtney K Are Collaborating On An *Interesting* New Candle

Gwyneth met with Kourtney to discuss a collaboration (and also to subtly quash any rumors of beef between their fancy lady wellness brands, Goop and Poosh). After bonding over the Panchakarma cleanse that Kourtney and Travis just did to boost their fertility, Gwyneth suggests that they make a candle that smells like, well, you know. READ MORE

