This Taco Bell Update About Mexican Pizzas Selling Out Isn't The Best

Heads up, Taco Bell fans — it might’ve just become even more difficult to get your hands on the beloved Mexican Pizza following its epic return on May 19. The fast food restaurant tweeted on May 31 that it's facing a shortage of ingredients to make the Mexican Pizza less than two weeks after coming back, which has some fans worried about the menu item’s future. Is the Mexican Pizza sold out? Is it coming back? You’ve got questions, and Taco Bell has (some) answers. Here’s what to know about the future of the Mexican Pizza.

It was a long, hard wait for Mexican Pizza fans who have been anticipating the comeback of the taco-pizza mash up since Taco Bell discontinued it in 2020. It literally took over 170,000 signatures from devoted fans on a Change.org petition called “Save the Mexican Pizza” to bring it back. But it came to a halt on May 31, when Taco Bell tweeted that the huge response gave the company some restock issues and that it “need[s] some time to replenish [its] supplies.” It looks like T-Bell didn’t realize how hype fans were for the return. “Turns out we underestimated how many of you love Mexican Pizza. 7x more than we expected, to be exact,” the company tweeted.

After the massive hype for its return, it’s safe to say people were disappointed the Mexican Pizza is already sold out in some places, especially considering the company said it would be back as a permanent addition to the menu. According to an info post on the Taco Bell website, “shortages of the Mexican Pizza were unexpected, and have occurred on a rolling basis.” So if you haven’t had trouble ordering one (congrats!), but beware it might not be available for long.

While replenishing the ingredients for the Mexican Pizza is “taking longer than [Taco Bell] would like,” when it comes back, the Mexican Pizza will be here to stay. According to the info post, you can expect it back permanently in the fall.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Mexican Pizza standom began in 1985 when it was introduced as the “Pizzazz Pizza” before being renamed in 1988. According to Mexican Pizza’s biggest fan and petition organizer, Krish Jagirdar, it’s “an item loved by many, especially the South Asian community.” In an April 18 announcement about the Mexican Pizza’s return, Jagirdar told Taco Bell, “Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households.”

In case you’ve never tried it — and might need to wait a bit longer — here’s what you’re missing. The Mexican Pizza features seasoned beef and refried beans between two crispy flour tortilla shells, topped off with tomato sauce, a three-cheese blend and diced tomatoes. There’s also a vegetarian option that comes without the beef.

As Taco Bell works on its restock ASAP, I’ll be patiently waiting for the Mexican Pizza to return *again*.