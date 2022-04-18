Here’s How Long Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza Will Be Available When It Comes Back

Taco Bell fans, listen up, because an iconic menu item is returning nationwide soon: Mexican Pizza. Yep, you heard that right — the fast food chain finally put an end to rumors of its comeback with an official announcement on Monday, April 18. Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is dropping in May 2022, and since the bite hasn’t been available at Taco Bell since 2020, you’re probably wondering: How long is Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza back for? Thankfully, the 2022 return is big.

Taco Bell finally answered fans’ petitions — including over 200,000 signatures on its Change.Org petition — to bring back the iconic Mexican Pizza with its announcement on April 18. Doja Cat, who was just one of the devoted fans calling for the comeback, partnered with the chain to announce the comeback on Sunday, April 17 during her Coachella performance. You can relive the history-making Taco Bell moment by watching her April 18 posts on Twitter and TikTok, and then mark your calendars, because the fan-favorite menu item is officially returning to nationwide Taco Bell chains on May 19. And according to A Taco Bell spokesperson, the Mexican Pizza is back as a permanent menu item, so it’s available ~whenever~ you want it. TBH, that development deserves its very own Doja concert.

Mexican Pizza debuted in 1985, but it hasn’t been available at Taco Bell since 2020, so you may need a refresher on the bite. It features two crispy flour shells that are topped with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes, and a melted combo of three cheeses. Of course, the menu item is also available without seasoned beef if you’re looking for a vegetarian bite. It’ll cost you $4.49 for a Mexican Pizza, or $8.99 for a combo that includes a Mexican Pizza, two Crunchy Tacos, and a Large Fountain Drink.

You can get Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza delivered straight to your doorstep exclusively through DoorDash during the first week of the pizza’s launch beginning May 19 through May 26, and it’ll roll out on other delivery platforms beginning May 27. DashPass members can also snag $2 off one Mexican Pizza with a minimum subtotal of $12. Simply use the promo code “MEXPIZZA” when checking out.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

If you’re a Taco Bell Rewards Member, you can get first dibs on Mexican Pizza with early access ordering on May 17 (you can sign up for the program on the official Taco Bell Rewards website). And if you got a mystery reward during the 2022 Taco Bell Super Bowl commercial, you can also snag a free Mexican Pizza when it returns nationwide beginning May 19.

Taco Bell cited packaging waste as one of the reasons it discontinued the Mexican Pizza in late 2020, and for its comeback, the partnered with recycling company TerraCycle to launch a nationwide sauce packet recycling program. While it’s not directly related to the pizza, it’s a step toward the brand’s 2025 commitment for all consumer facing packaging to be recyclable, compostable, or reusable — and it helped bring back your beloved Mexican Pizza.

