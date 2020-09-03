After saying goodbye to its Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Taco Bell is switching up its menu yet again. While the chain will be adding some new items, T-Bell is also getting rid of some more fan-favorites as it makes room for innovations. Here's everything you need to know about Taco Bell's new menu changes coming in November 2020.

The fast food chain announced its upcoming menu changes on Thursday, Sept. 3, and they're the final touches to its streamlined menu. The items slated to leave the menu include pico de gallo, shredded chicken, and the brand's Mexican Pizza. Taco Bell assured fans they have a little more time to enjoy the soon-to-be-retired items since they won't officially be gone from restaurants nationwide until Thursday, Nov. 5. While it sounds at first like only three items will be off the menu, the disappearance of the shredded chicken also means the Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito, and Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt will no longer be available.

According to Taco Bell, getting rid of the Mexican Pizza — which is a Taco Bell classic made with crispy tortilla shells, seasoned beef, beans, Mexican pizza sauce, a three cheese blend, and tomatoes — will help the brand "leave a lighter footprint on our planet," as its packaging apparently accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the United States.

Even so, fans on Twitter are already bumming hard:

You might recall Taco Bell announced some earlier menu changes in August, and fans are still reeling after go-to bites like the Beefy Fritos Burrito and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes were retired on Aug. 13. Similar to the August announcement, the latest news of menu departures was also accompanied by some new additions to the menu. However, Taco Bell's menu is also getting some new additions soon.

The $1 Chicken Chipotle Melt will be a new permanent addition to the Taco Bell Cravings Value Menu, and it's made with grilled chicken, creamy chipotle sauce, and cheddar cheese melted together in a roll up. To quench your thirst, the new Dragonfruit Freeze, which is a tropical frozen sip with a swirl of dragonfruit flavor, will be available nationwide as of Thursday, Sept. 24.

As you try the new items and get in last bites of your faves, make sure you follow the Taco Bell coronavirus guidelines, which includes contactless drive-thru ordering. Additionally, pay attention to coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Aug. 3. The CDC suggests ordering using a pay-ahead method, such as curbside pick-up or delivery. When you pick up your food, wear a mask and implement social distancing, and make sure to wash your hands after handling the to-go packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.