Taco Bell is making some big modifications to its offerings amidst the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, July 17, the California-based chain announced it will simplify its food lineup to make the ordering process easier for customers and clear the way for new innovative items. However, Taco Bell's menu changes coming in August 2020 mean you'll have to say goodbye to some of your T-Bell favorites.

Starting on Thursday, Aug. 13, Taco Bell visitors will no longer be able to order some go-to items, like the vegetarian-friendly 7-Layer Burrito and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco. The Grilled Steak Soft Taco and the Nachos Supreme will also no longer be available.

On the Cravings Value Menu, the company plans to remove the Beefy Fritos Burrito, the Spicy Tostada, and the Triple Layer Nachos. Chips and Dips, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Cheesy Potato Loaded Grillers, and Beefy Nacho Loaded Grillers will also be dipping out, as well as the Mini Skillet Breakfast Bowl. While the Quesarito will no longer be available in-person at Taco Bell locations, customers can still order the meal online or on the app.

Fans are already feeling the hurt:

While many customers, especially vegetarians, might be disappointed that many of their go-tos will be leaving the menu, Taco Bell emphasizes that they are continuing to work on some new meat-free offerings, and you can choose to swap out a meat for beans in any of the dishes.

In terms of new additions, Taco Bell will be bringing a permanent $1 Beef Burrito to the Cravings Value menu. The chain will also be bringing back its $5 Grande Nachos Box for a limited time. The box comes with a medium drink and features tortilla chips, double-up seasoned beef, gooey nacho cheese and a three-cheese blend, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. It will be available for customers ordering pick-up and delivery, as well as in the Taco Bell app.

