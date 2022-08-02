Yes! The Mexican Pizza Will Make Its Grand Return (Again) This Fall

Attention Taco Bell stans, this is not a drill — the Mexican Pizza is coming back again (!), and this time, it’s actually here to stay (!!). After the success of its May 2022 return led to an unexpected shortage of the beloved pizza-taco combo, Taco Bell announced on Tuesday, Aug. 2 that the Mexican Pizza will finally become a permanent menu item so soon. If you’re wondering when the delicious creation make its triumphant return, here’s when the Mexican Pizza will come back to Taco Bell in September 2022.

The re-relaunch of the Mexican Pizza was confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 2, after the official Taco Bell Instagram account posted a list of upcoming limited time offers (or LTOs, as the post calls them). At the bottom of the list were four words I didn’t know I needed to hear, “Mexican Pizza returns permanently,” and the caption read, “For real this time. See you on Sept. 15.” Yup, it’s really happening, y’all. If saying goodbye to summer means saying hello to the Mexican Pizza, then I’m all for it, TBH.

You may have missed out on the initial return of the Mexican Pizza, and there’s a good reason. After removing the bite from its menu in 2020, Taco Bell relaunched the Mexican Pizza on May 19, 2022, but by May 31 the company announced it was experiencing an unexpected shortage of the goods due to an overwhelming demand of the stuff. As inventory continued to dwindle, Taco Bell assured its fans that the company was working diligently with “restaurants and suppliers to get more back in the hands and stomachs of [Taco Bell’s] biggest fans by this fall.”

Hopefully the re-relaunch of the Mexican Pizza on Sept. 15 means Taco Bell is over-prepared for an influx of orders this time around, because fans who had trouble getting their hands on the popular menu item back in May are definitely going to be chomping at the bit to get a taste.

In case you need a refresher, the unique pizza taco is made with a range of taco and pizza toppings, like seasoned beef, tomatoes, beans, pizza sauce, tomato sauce, and three kinds of melted cheeses that’ve been sandwiched between two crispy flour shells to create a pizza-like taco (or is it a taco-like pizza!?).

Along with the return of the Mexican Pizza, the IG post also hinted at a limited release of the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, available in the Classic or Spicy flavors, and the Chipotle Cheddar Chalupa. It’s unclear when these LTOs will also be hitting the menu, but according to the post, it looks like they’ll be available sometime between Aug. 18 and Oct. 12. Needless to say, there’s a lot to look forward to at Taco Bell for the second half of 2022.