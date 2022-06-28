Get ready to shake up your Taco Bell order in a big way, because the Mexican fast food chain is testing a new twist to its Tostada and Crunchwrap recipes, and the limited time offerings feature the biggest Cheez-Its you’ve ever seen. No, seriously — these things are massive. Whether you’re an adventurous foodie or simply a T-Bell stan, Taco Bell’s Big Cheez-It Tostada and Crunchwrap test is literally huge. Here’s what you need to know about the crackers that will scare and intrigue you.

Prepare to have your mind blown, because you’ve never seen Cheez-Its like this before. The unexpected yet extra tasty Big Cheez-It Taco Bell test was announced on June 28, and includes a major shake up for two of the most iconic items on the Taco Bell menu, but don’t worry, because it’s only going to make your order crunchier, crispier, and cheesier. The test’s new menu items, called the Big Cheez-It Tostada and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap, ditch the classic Tostada tortilla for some seriously giant Cheez-Its that are 16 times (!) the original size of the normal snack square. Yup, it’s practically something out of a fever dream, but it’s totally real, y’all. And the best part is, the colossal crackers are made exactly how you like them, 100% real cheese, ridged edges, and all. I’ll take one of each, please.

The test will run for two weeks while supplies last at only one Taco Bell located in Irvine, California. If you’re an Irvine native, make sure to stop by 2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606 to get your hands on the limited-time offerings while you still can.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

If the Big Cheez-It Tostada has you feeling nostalgic, you’re not the only one. It marks the first time customers have been able to get their hands on an exciting Tostada dish since the Spicy Tostada was taken off the menu in August 2020. The new unconventional bite is made with all your favorite fixin’s, like shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, Taco Bell’s seasoned beef, and sour cream, but instead of placing it all on a toasted tortilla like the OG dish, the Tostada is served on a gigantic Cheez-It. You read that right — Gigantic. Cheez. It. Dreams really do come true.

Just because it comes with a big Cheez-It doesn’t mean it comes with a big price tag, too. The Big Cheez-It Tostada is available now at the Irvine test location for only $2.49.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Meanwhile, the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap comes with all the goodies you’d find in a regular Crunchwrap: nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes, and seasoned beef, but the usual Tostada shell is swapped for another oversized Cheez-It in the middle. The Cheez-It creation is then wrapped inside a grilled tortilla, and is ready to be enjoyed on-the-go. If you’re local to the Irvine area, you can find an exclusive promo for the bite online or on the Taco Bell app for just $4.29.

Taco Bell’s new twists on the Tostada and Crunchwrap recipes are so big that you’ll have to see (and taste) them to believe it. Between the new Big Cheez-It Tostada and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap, it looks like Irvine Taco Bell stans are about to be eating good. Not in CA? Don’t fret, you can get your summer on with the new Mango Freeze, and I guess you can supply your own box of Cheez-Its if you really want to feel like a part of all the fun.