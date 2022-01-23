Get ready for a unique spin on everyone’s favorite cheesy crackers: Cheez-It. The new Cheez-It Puff’d crackers feature the cheesy goodness you know and love in a light and airy form. With three varieties you can choose from — including White Cheddar and Scorchin’ Hot — these bites will certainly take your movie night snackin’ to the next level.

Cheez-It announced its new Puff’d crackers on Jan. 20, giving fans of the iconic cheesy snacks even more options to choose from in 2022. Just like classic Cheez-Its, Cheez-It Puff’d is made with 100% real cheese, but it puts on a twist on the OG snacks with its new puffy form. According to the brand’s Jan. 20 announcement on Twitter, you can expect a “melt in your mouth experience certain to defy your cheezpectations.” Cheez-It Puff’d has a crunchy exterior, but you’ll find a surprising airy and light texture when you bite into it. Of course, the snacks are baked with cheese both inside and out, so you’ll still get your cheesy fix with the new form.

To make things even better, there are three varieties of Cheez-It Puff’d that’ll satisfy different flavor preferences. Cheez-It Puff’d Double Cheese feature double the amount of cheese you’d normally find in a classic box, while Cheez-It Puff’d White Cheddar is made with 100% white cheddar cheese. Rounding out the collection is Cheez-It Puff’d Scorchin’ Hot Cheddar, which is certainly perfect if you’re looking to add some heat to your cheesy goodness — it features a balance of cheese and hot flavor.

If you’re ready to try the airy new spin on Cheez-It, you’ll want to keep an eye out for the product when it hits nationwide shelves in February 2021. It’s a good ideas to follow Cheez-It on social media, including it’s official Twitter and Instagram account, for more updates on the upcoming release.

Before you head to the store to stock up on the new Cheez-It Puff’d Crackers in 2022, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.