Channel Tropical Summer Vibes With Taco Bell’s New Mango Whip Freeze

Taco Bell is taking you to the tropics this summer with a new Mango Whip Freeze and Mango Freeze duo. The fruity sips launched on June 23 and are available nationwide in the U.S. for a limited time while supplies last, according to Taco Bell. Kick off summer by the pool with a taco in one hand and a Mango Whip Freeze in the other, it doesn’t get better than that. Here is how you can get a taste of the Mango Whip Freeze.

The mango-flavored slushy drink is blended with “a swirl of smooth, sweet vanilla flavored cream,” per Taco Bell. The Mango Freeze, sans Whip version, is all the same but without sweet vanilla flavored cream. Both drinks cost $2.79 for a regular and $2.99 for a large, participation and prices vary by location and are higher with delivery. Check your local Taco Bell for the most up-to-date information.

In more sweet deals, Taco Bell is making Fridays even better by giving its reward members $1 medium-sized Mango Freezes every Friday in July, starting from July 1 until July 29. You are limited to one every Friday, but that’s five $1 Mango Freezes and Taco Bell’s reward program is completely free to join.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Don’t feel like leaving the pool to grab a drink? We’ve all been there. On July 27, GrubHub will deliver a free Mango Whip Freeze to you with a Taco Bell order of $15 or over. To get the free drink, you must add a Mango Whip Freeze to your cart and the discount will be automatically applied.

Looks like summer is shaping up to be a sweet one at Taco Bell. All that’s missing is the return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza, which ran out two weeks after its grand comeback in May. If a Mango Freeze isn’t enough to hold you over, you can also try Taco Bell’s Iced Cinnabon Delights Coffee for a spiced coffee fix.