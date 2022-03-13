Taco Bell's Cinnabon Delights Coffee Is The Sweetest Way To Start Your Mornings

Taco Bell may be your go-to place to grab a burrito, but now you can also pair your favorite bites with a cinnamon-inspired brew. Yep, you heard that right — Taco Bell’s Cinnabon Delights Coffee has officially returned, which means you can once again enjoy the fast food chain’s iconic treat in liquid form. If you’re ready to start your day with the cinnamon-y sip, the sweet cup of joe is available for a limited time across the country.

Taco Bell’s Cinnabon Delights Coffee made an epic comeback on Thursday, March 10, along with the chain’s new breakfast menu items. The return of the sip — which hasn’t been available since 2015 — is certainly a welcome update for fans looking to enjoy the flavors of Taco Bell’s Cinnabon Delights in their morning brew. To give you a refresher, Cinnabon Delights Coffee features Taco Bell’s premium roast coffee combined with cream and hints of Cinnabon cinnamon flavor. You can enjoy the sip either hot or iced — which is perfect for the warmer weather in spring — and it’ll cost you $2.29.

You can also order your brew as part of Taco Bell’s new $5 Bell Breakfast Box, which features lets you build the perfect breakfast for a satisfying morning meal. The combo comes with a Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito, a hash brown, two Cinnabon Delights, and either a coffee or a medium fountain drink, depending on your preferences.

If you’re looking for an afternoon or evening bite, you’ll want to check out Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries, which also returned on March 10. ICYDK, the crispy french fries are covered in Mexican seasoning and served with a side of nacho cheese sauce for dipping. The menu item is only available for a limited time and it’ll cost your $1.49 a la carte or $5.49 in a Nacho Fries Box, which comes with Nacho Fries, a Beefy 5-layer burrito, Crunchy Taco, and a medium fountain drink.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Before you head out to get a taste of Taco Bell’s new and returning bites this spring, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.