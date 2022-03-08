Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Are Coming Back For All Your Dipping Needs

If you’re a fan of Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries (and why shouldn’t you be?), get ready to mark your calendar, set an alarm, and do whatever you need to remember to get to Taco Bell on March 10. Yep, Nacho Fries are coming back, and their 2022 release is days away. On Tuesday, March 8, the company announced the return of the beloved side dish as well as a way to get your hands on Nacho Fries even earlier than the official March 10 return.

As a refresher, Nacho Fries are crispy French fries that are covered in Mexican seasoning and served with a side of nacho cheese sauce to match, aka the perfect combination to complement your Cheese Gordita Crunch and Baja Blast. The March 10 release marks the eighth time the limited-time offering has returned to the menu since Nacho Fries debuted in January 2018, but fans are still excited as ever, which is why Taco Bell is offering customers a chance to get their hands on the taco-inspired treat even sooner.

If you’re a Taco Bell Rewards member, you can enjoy early access to the Nacho Fries on March 9 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time while supplies last. It’s redeemable through the Taco Bell app at participating locations, so make sure you’ve already downloaded it and logged into your account. From the looks of the response on Twitter, T-Bell stans are ready to get their hands on Nacho Fries, so I wouldn’t count on supplies lasting too long.

If you miss out on the early access, no worries, starting March 10, all Taco Bell customers can get the Nacho Fries for a limited time. Order them either a la carte ($1.49) or in a Nacho Fries box ($5.49), which includes Nacho Fries, a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, and a medium drink.

Taco Bell Rewards members can also score a free of a la carte Nacho Fries with a purchase of $1 or more at Taco Bell from March 24 to March 26, or by spending $15 or more on Grubhub from March 27 to April 17.

Even though the Nacho Fries haven’t been on the menu since summer 2021, Taco Bell stans knew the popular bite would be making its triumphant return in 2022 when the company announced the first ever #FriesChallenge on Jan. 18. The challenge encouraged fans to submit their Nacho Fries commercial ideas, and the company tweeted “that’s a wrap” on March 7, signaling the time for Nacho Fries is near. Again, they come back March 10, so, like, very near.

