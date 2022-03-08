This 1 Hard Mountain Dew Flavor Tastes Almost Exactly Like The Soda

The buzz around Hard Mountain Dew has been going strong ever since the company announced the existence of the drinks in summer 2021, and lucky fans in a few U.S. states got their hands on cans of Hard Mountain Dew on Feb. 22. The new boozy sip based on the classic soft drink comes in four flavors inspired by the soda, but if you haven’t been able to taste it, you’re probably wondering if it lives up to the hype. This Hard Mountain Dew review goes into the taste of all four flavors and how they stack up to the OG soda.

According to a Feb. 22 press release from The Boston Beer Company, the brand behind the new boozy innovation, Mountain Dew was actually intended to be a mixer for alcoholic sips when it debuted “more than 80 years ago,” so new Hard Mountain Dew really brings the beverage full circle. Categorized as a flavored malt beverage (FMB), Hard Mountain Dew comes in four flavors — Original Mountain Dew, Baja Blast, Black Cherry, and Watermelon — all of which feature 5% ABV and no caffeine: Hard Mountain Dew isn’t here to give you the same boost you get from the soda. The carbonated sips in the boldly designed 12-ounce cans also have zero added sugar.

If you’re deciding whether or not to add Hard Mountain Dew to your happy hour lineup (and you’re 21 or older), check out this review of all four flavors from Elite Daily editor Collette Reitz, who got an early taste of the Hard Mountain Dew collection.

Hard Mountain Dew Original

Reitz describes Hard Mountain Dew Original as having a more “lemon-lime flavor” than OG Mountain Dew. She adds that the sip is “not too sweet,” but there is a little aftertaste of “artificial sweetness.”

Hard Mountain Dew Watermelon

Hard Mountain Dew Watermelon reminds her of a Jolly Rancher for both its “candy-sweet smell” and taste. Though the sip may have Watermelon Jolly Rancher vibes, Reitz adds that it’s still “not too sweet,” and the fruity notes comes through more in the scent rather than the flavor.

Hard Mountain Dew Baja Blast

Out of all four boozy varieties, Reitz says Hard Mountain Dew Baja Blast is the flavor that comes closest to the Mountain Dew soda flavor it’s inspired by: Baja Blast. “If you like regular Mountain Dew Baja Blast, this one is for you,” she shares.

Hard Mountain Dew Black Cherry

Similar to the watermelon flavor, Reitz immediately noticed the “sweet candy scent” of Hard Mountain Dew Black Cherry. She says the sip “tastes similar to many of the black cherry versions that seem to be a staple for hard seltzers,” adding that its fruit flavor is much more noticeable than the watermelon.

Courtesy of Mountain Dew

Hard Mountain Dew began rolling out to retailers in Florida, Tennessee, and Iowa, in late February 2022, and the brand will unveil more locations throughout the year. At launch, Hard Mountain Dew is available in 24-ounce single-serve cans and in 12-pack Mix Packs, which include 12-ounce cans of the four different flavors. To find a location near you stocked with the boozy spin on Mountain Dew, visit the official Hard Mountain Dew website.

Before you head out to pick up some Hard Mountain Dew to see for yourself how it compares to the soda (or regular ol’ Dew), remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.