Get ready for a boozy twist on a soda you know and love: Mountain Dew. Yep, you heard that right — Hard Mountain Dew is rolling out at select locations, which means you can look forward to swapping in the new alcoholic beverage to your go-to list of sips. If you’re wondering where to buy Hard Mountain Dew, here’s everything you need to know.

Hard Mountain Dew officially dropped on Feb. 22, and it’s the brand’s first-ever boozy beverage that combines the OG soda with alcohol. Mountain Dew teamed up with Boston Beer Company to release the four new flavored canned cocktails, which pay tribute to Mountain Dew’s OG roots since the soda was originally created to be a mixer for alcoholic drinks.

With a 5% ABV, the sip features no caffeine or added sugar. To make things even better, there are four flavors you can choose from: Original Mountain Dew, Baja Blast, Black Cherry, and Watermelon. The new Hard Mountain Dew is certainly a great option to have at any any movie marathon or party you have planned.

You can purchase Hard Mountain Dew in 24-ounce single-serve cans and in 12-pack Mix Packs, which include 12-ounce cans of the different flavors. The product is currently rolling out across retailers in Florida, Tennessee, and Iowa, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for the bold beverage the next time you’re shopping. The brand will also announce more locations throughout 2022 that will offer the sip, so don’t worry if you’re not in one of the three states initially rolling it out. To find a location near you stocked with the sip, you’ll want to visit the official Hard Mountain Dew website for more updates.

To celebrate the launch, Mountain Dew has a new contest that could score you a chance to win a trip to taste Hard Mountain Dew in Nashville, Tennessee. To enter, head to HowFarForHardDew.com through March 8. You can find out more details about the contest by heading to the official rules.

