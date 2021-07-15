Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Are Coming Back With A New Loaded Taco Version

Taco Bell is here to spice up your summer with a returning fan-favorite item. You may even want to skip your go-to picks for a hot minute because the chain is bringing back Nacho Fries, and there’s a new loaded version inspired by tacos. Get ready for some seriously cheesy potato goodness because Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries July 2021 return means you can start dipping so soon.

Taco Bell announced the return of Nacho Fries on Thursday, July 15, and it’s the seventh time the fan-fave bite has returned since its January 2018 debut. The limited-time offering will officially hit Taco Bell locations nationwide starting on Thursday, July 22. As a refresher, Nacho Fries are, of course, crispy French fries coated in Mexican spices and served with a side of nacho cheese sauce. If you’re in it for the OG classic, you’ll be able to grab the Nacho Fries à la carte for $1.39. You can also score Nacho Fries in a $5 box alongside a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco, and a medium drink for a meal that’ll fill you up on the cheap.

In addition to coming back as the regular side you know and love, Taco Bell is taking Nacho Fries up a notch with a new Loaded Taco Style Nacho Fries that sound so crave-worthy. The Loaded Taco Style Nacho Fries feature the tasty fries in all their glory covered in warm nacho cheese sauce, seasoned beef, shredded cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and a reduced-fat sour cream. It can all be yours for $3.99.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Keep in mind that pricing and availability for the Nacho Fries offerings will vary by location, so you may want to check your local Taco Bell menu online or on the app to make sure your go-to stop has the fries before heading over.

There’s no a specific date Nacho Fries are scheduled to disappear, but they’re only available while supplies last, so you might want to make them your go-to summer snack. In addition to the Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is also set to bring back Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos for a limited time, so there’s plenty of spicy options to heat up your meals.

