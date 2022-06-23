Elite Daily Newsletter: June 22, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on June 22, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Here’s What Kim Said About Marrying Pete

Ever since Kete made their official debut as a couple, everyone has been super invested in their future. I mean, Kim herself first said that the reason she initially reached out to Pete was because she was “DTF”. During an interview on The Today Show, she was asked more directly about marriage, and here’s what she said about potential wedding bells. READ MORE

Amybeth McNulty Is Fully Embracing Her Stranger Things Era

Amybeth McNulty is no stranger to Netflix fame. Her first hit role as Anne Shirley in Anne with an E gained her a devoted following. But even with fans constantly bombarding Netflix for more of her onscreen, the 20-year-old actor was shocked at how quickly she landed the small but mighty role of Vickie in Stranger Things 4. Elite Daily spoke to McNulty about her Stranger Things debut, how she really feels about red carpets, and what’s next. READ MORE

TRENDING

Regé-Jean Page Addressed The Rumor He's Returning For Bridgerton Season 3

Obvi the Duke left a huge impression on us when he graced the screen in the very first season of Bridgerton. And ever since then, fans have wanted to see him back in the fold of the show. We knew he wasn’t going to make an appearance in the steamy second season, but now we have an answer on if he will be back for S3. READ MORE

Harry Styles Has Been Secretly Hinting At A Gucci Collab For Years

In case you haven’t heard, Styles designed a line of clothing for Gucci, called HA HA HA. Well, the joke is clearly on us, because his aesthetic over the years has only ever indicated a special relationship with the brand. Let’s look at a style timeline from 2017 to present. READ MORE

